Goldberg takes fans around the World with "Back to Bar" campaign

Goldberg takes fans around the World with "Back to Bar" campaign

Back to Bar: The Campaign that took Goldberg Fans around the World

From local bars to global adventures: Inside Goldberg’s biggest reward yet.

What started with a visit to the neighbourhood bar became the journey of a lifetime for a group of lucky Goldberg consumers.

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Thanks to Goldberg’s Back to Bar campaign, everyday moments turned into extraordinary experiences, as winners embarked on all-expenses-paid trips to London and Qatar, creating memories alongside some of Nigeria’s favourite personalities.

For one group, the adventure began in London with content creator Layi Wasabi and veteran actress Shaffy Bello. Beyond taking in the sights and soaking up the energy of one of the world’s most iconic cities, they witnessed a moment of national pride from the stands of The Valley Stadium, where the Super Eagles defeated Jamaica 3–0 to lift Nigeria’s fourth Unity Cup title.

From cheering every goal with fellow Nigerian fans to exploring the city with their hosts, the trip delivered the perfect blend of football, culture and unforgettable moments.

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Another group had initially looked forward to travelling to Portugal. When visa processing timelines made that journey impractical, Goldberg remained committed to delivering the experience the winners had earned. Working closely with them, the brand curated an alternative all-expenses-paid adventure to Qatar.

Joined by Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner Imisi, the winners explored the country’s stunning landmarks, experienced its unique blend of tradition and modernity, and shared moments that transformed strangers into friends. Whether discovering new places, capturing memories or simply enjoying the excitement of travelling together, every day brought a new highlight.

For Goldberg, the destination mattered just as much as the experience. The goal was never simply to send people abroad—it was to reward loyalty with moments they would remember long after the campaign ended.

Speaking on the campaign, Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, reflected on what Back to Bar set out to achieve.

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“Back to Bar was built around rewarding our consumers with experiences they would genuinely value. Once the winners were announced, our commitment was to ensure every promise made became a reality. Although the Portugal trip could not go ahead because of visa processing timelines, we worked closely with the affected winners to create another memorable international experience. We are delighted that the campaign concluded with winners travelling to both London and Qatar.”

Back to Bar was more than a consumer promotion. It was an invitation to dream a little bigger, celebrate a little louder and discover what can happen when loyalty is rewarded in meaningful ways.

For the winners, the memories will last far beyond the flights home—from watching the Super Eagles make history in London to discovering the beauty of Qatar alongside new friends.

Because sometimes, an unforgettable journey starts in the most familiar of places. And with Goldberg, that journey began at the bar.