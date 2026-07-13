Heineken launches Bar De Change - Nigeria's first social exchange

Heineken has unveiled Bar De Change, Nigeria's first social currency exchange, introducing a new way for travellers to enjoy familiar social experiences beyond the country's borders.

Available to Nigerians travelling to the United States and Mexico, the platform allows consumers who purchase a Heineken in Nigeria to receive a gift card redeemable for a Heineken abroad at the same price paid at home.

Nigerian travellers can be part of the experience by visiting the Heineken bar at the Sapphire Lounge in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) before departure, purchasing a Heineken to receive a Bar De Change gift card, and redeeming it at participating Heineken bars in the United States or Mexico.

For many Nigerians, international travel begins with a stop at the Bureau De Change, a familiar ritual in which local currency is exchanged for foreign currency before a journey begins. Bar De Change reimagines the simple purchase as an opportunity for connection, allowing travellers to carry a familiar social experience with them as they explore new destinations.

The idea is rooted in an insight: while destinations change, the desire to connect with people and share memorable moments remains the same. Yet for Nigerian travellers, exchange rates mean that the same experience can cost significantly more abroad. Bar De Change bridges that gap, ensuring that a Heineken purchased in Nigeria can unlock the same premium experience abroad.

Through the initiative, travellers who purchase a Heineken at the Sapphire Lounge in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) receive a gift card that can be redeemed at participating locations across the United States and Mexico. The result is a seamless experience that allows consumers to enjoy a Heineken overseas at the same value they paid at home.

Bar De Change builds on its successful introduction in South Africa, reflecting Heineken's continued focus on creating experiences rooted in local insight. For Nigerian travellers, this offers a simple but meaningful way to stay connected to familiar experiences, regardless of where their journey takes them.

Speaking on the initiative, Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, "Heineken has always believed that the best experiences are shared. Bar De Change brings that belief to life in a way that feels particularly relevant to Nigerian travellers today. It turns a familiar travel ritual into a social experience, allowing consumers to enjoy a Heineken abroad at the same value that they have at home."

Bar De Change builds on Heineken's global Fans Have More Friends platform, which celebrates the power of shared experiences to bring people together across cultures, languages and borders.

Bar De Change is now available in Nigeria for eligible travellers heading to the United States and Mexico to purchase at the Sapphire Lounge, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, from July 7th to 19th, 2026.