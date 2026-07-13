My Phone was running my life, then I let TECNO's EllaClaw take over

Two days with TECNO's EllaClaw - the agentic AI that doesn't wait to be asked.

It was a Tuesday morning, and my phone was winning.

Seven unread WhatsApp messages, four of which were my mother forwarding prayer points. A calendar reminder for a meeting I had completely forgotten. Three bank alerts I was too afraid to open. An Uber driver calling to tell me he was 'right in front' while Google Maps showed him three streets away. And somewhere underneath all of that, an actual work task I needed to handle before 10 am.

I don't think I am uniquely disorganised. I think this is just what it looks like to have a smartphone in 2025: the device that was supposed to simplify your life has quietly become a second job. You manage it. You tend to it. You scroll past twelve things to find the one thing you actually needed.

So, when I was asked to spend two days with EllaClaw, TECNO's new agentic AI, built into the CAMON 50 Ultra, I didn't approach it the way you approach a product review. I approached it the way you approach a friend's recommendation, genuinely open, quietly unconvinced.

Before I even unlocked the phone, one thing became clear: TECNO wasn't simply introducing another AI feature. With EllaClaw, the company is exploring what it calls "Practical AI"—technology designed not just to answer questions, but to quietly reduce the everyday mental load of using a smartphone. Rather than adding another tool for users to learn, the idea is to create an intelligent companion that understands intent, coordinates tasks, and helps people get things done. It's a subtle shift, but one that could redefine what we expect from our smartphones.

EllaClaw AI

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

It doesn't feel like a chatbot, which is the whole point.

The first thing I noticed is that EllaClaw doesn't sit there with its hands folded, waiting for you to speak first. It introduces itself. Tells you what it can do. Asks what to call you. That sounds small, but it sets a different tone immediately, less 'I will now process your request' and more 'hi, what are we doing today?'

EllaClaw lives inside Ella, TECNO's on-device assistant. Calling it a voice assistant is like calling a lawyer a 'professional talker.' Technically not wrong. Completely misses the point. The distinction matters. A voice assistant responds. An agent acts. You give it a goal, not a command, and it figures out the steps.

The difference, once you feel it, is hard to describe to someone who hasn't. It's the gap between saying "set my alarm for 6am" and saying "I have an early flight tomorrow, help me not miss it," and having the phone actually understand that the second one involves more than one step.

EllaClaw is built for the second kind of request. That's either very exciting or slightly unsettling, depending on how much you trust your phone. By the end of two days, I had a more complicated answer than either.

THE SMS PROBLEM

The inbox that knows what actually matters.

My first real test was the one I cared most about personally: the SMS situation.

If you have a Nigerian number, your SMS inbox is a disaster by design. Banks alone generate a message for every transaction, every login attempt, every failed attempt, every successful attempt. Add OTPs, network promotions, church announcements if someone added you to a broadcast list, and the occasional genuine message from an actual human being, and you have an inbox that makes finding the one thing you need genuinely stressful.

I asked EllaClaw: "Summarise my important messages from this week. Focus on anything financial."

It didn't hesitate. It pulled recent messages, grouped them by type - debits, credits, OTPs, others- and surfaced the ones that looked urgent. It correctly flagged a low-balance alert and a suspicious debit. It told me I had two OTPs from earlier in the week that were now expired and could be ignored.

This, on its own, was enough for me to understand the value proposition. Not because it was magic, but because it saved me the four minutes of scrolling I would have done otherwise, four minutes during which I would have also been distracted by something unrelated, lost my train of thought, and answered a WhatsApp message I didn't mean to answer.

The limitation: it couldn't always tell a real bank alert from a bank-branded promotional message. A loan offer dressed up in the same font as a transaction notification fooled it twice. That's a real gap. When you're relying on something to triage your financial messages, you need the triage to be close to airtight.

Still. Seven out of ten, and I use that score seriously.

THE WORK TRIP TEST

One sentence. Let's see how far it gets.

The scenario EllaClaw seems most designed for- the one in every piece of marketing- is travel prep. So, I gave it the most realistic version that I could.

"I'm travelling to Abuja for work on Thursday. Two meetings. Help me prepare."

It found both calendar entries immediately. Organised a loose itinerary. Pulled the Abuja weather. Suggested an alarm time based on my departure. All of that was competent, fast, and genuinely useful.

Here is where it got interesting: one of my calendar entries had very little information in it. Just a meeting title, no location, no notes. A human assistant would probably ask one clarifying question and then make a reasonable assumption. EllaClaw stopped and waited for more information before proceeding.

That's not a disaster; it's arguably the right behaviour. You don't want an AI inventing meeting locations. But it did break the "one sentence" magic. The more context you put into your calendar entries, the more impressive EllaClaw becomes. For people who treat their calendar as a rough sketch rather than a detailed record, which is a lot of us, there will be gaps.

The miss that stayed with me: it didn't cross-reference my messages. I had an SMS from an airline about a schedule change that was directly relevant to the trip. EllaClaw never surfaced it. I found it myself later. That connection, calendar plus messages plus context, is where agentic AI gets genuinely powerful, and it isn't fully there yet.

What struck me wasn't simply that EllaClaw could organise a trip or summarise messages. Plenty of AI tools today can perform impressive individual tricks. What felt different was the philosophy behind it. Instead of opening one app after another to complete a task, I found myself describing what I wanted to achieve and letting the phone figure out the process.

It's a small behavioural shift, but one that helps explain why the industry is increasingly talking about AI Agents rather than AI Assistants. The real innovation isn't that AI can answer more questions; it's that it can begin helping people complete more tasks.

THE DATA QUESTION

Three days left. Everything is buffering.

This one I did not expect to find useful, and then I did.

"My data is running out, and I have five days until renewal. What's eating it?"

EllaClaw pulled up a breakdown of data usage by app, ranked highest to lowest, without me navigating anywhere. Turned out a video app I hadn't opened in two days was still consuming data in the background, and a social media app had auto-played enough content overnight to make a significant dent.

It offered to walk me through turning off background data for both. It didn't do it for me; that autonomy boundary is consistent across everything EllaClaw does, but the diagnosis was instant, accurate, and something I would have spent ten minutes finding myself inside settings menus.

For a market where mobile data is expensive and not unlimited, this is a feature that earns its space. It's unglamorous. It will never be in a launch video. But it solves a real problem.

THE HONEST PART

What it is, and what it is not yet.

By the end of two days, I had a clearer picture of EllaClaw than any product brief could give me.

It is genuinely useful in a specific and honest way. Not the way AI is usually marketed- not 'it will change your life' or 'the future is here', but the way a good tool is useful. It removes friction from things that create friction every single day. The SMS inbox. The data check. The loose prep for a trip.

What it is not yet: fully autonomous in the way the marketing implies. The 'one sentence, multiple steps' promise is real in spirit but is still being earned in practice. The more organised your phone life is- that is, detailed calendar entries, clean contacts, well-labelled notes- the more impressive EllaClaw becomes. If your phone is a controlled environment, EllaClaw performs well. If your phone looks like mine did on that Tuesday morning, it helps, but it still needs you to fill in some gaps.

The cross-app intelligence - the part where calendar, messages and context all talk to each other without being asked- is where EllaClaw will become genuinely hard to ignore when it's fully realised. Right now, it's more like a very good individual feature set that sometimes connects, rather than one fluid mind running across your phone.

TECNO's positioning here is right. Practical AI. Not performative AI. Not AI that does a clever trick once and then disappears into the background.

The ambition is much more useful than that. It's to build a phone that quietly handles the low-level cognitive load of everyday life, so users can spend less time managing technology and more time focusing on what actually matters.

That ambition also reflects a much bigger shift taking place across the smartphone industry. AI is gradually moving beyond answering questions and generating content toward understanding intent, coordinating actions across apps, and helping people achieve outcomes. If that evolution continues, the smartphone will become less of a collection of applications and more of an intelligent partner that understands how they all fit together.

TECNO is building in the right direction. EllaClaw isn't finished. But it's not pretending to be. The smartphone has spent years becoming faster, smarter, and more powerful. With EllaClaw, TECNO is asking a different question: what if it also became more helpful?

After two days, I don't think the Agent Phone era is fully here yet. But for the first time, it feels close enough to imagine. And that's what makes EllaClaw interesting.

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And on a Tuesday morning in Lagos, with seven unread messages and a meeting I'd forgotten - that's more than most apps can say.