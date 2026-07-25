No more excuses: INEC gives final reminder as voter registration closes Sunday
INEC says the Continuous Voter Registration exercise ends on Sunday, July 26, 2026.
Eligible Nigerians can complete registration online or visit designated INEC centres for assistance.
Registration centres will operate daily, including weekends, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the deadline.
The exercise is part of preparations for the 2027 general elections and covers new registrations and voter record updates.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded Nigerians that time is almost up to register for their Permanent Voter Card (PVC), as the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise officially ends on Sunday, July 26, 2026.
The electoral body shared the reminder on its official X page on Saturday, urging eligible Nigerians who are yet to register not to wait until the last minute.
According to INEC, anyone who is eligible can complete the registration process online through its CVR portal without necessarily visiting an office, while those who need help can still walk into designated registration centres across the country.
“Your future won’t wait. Neither should you. The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ends Sunday, 26 July 2026,” the commission said.
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INEC also reminded Nigerians that all its registration centres, including state offices, local government offices and designated centres, will remain open every day, weekends included, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the exercise closes.
“You can complete your voter registration online from start to finish via cvr.inecnigeria.org. If you need assistance, visit any INEC State Office, LGA Office, or designated registration centre to complete your registration in person,” the commission added.
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The ongoing CVR exercise is part of preparations for Nigeria's 2027 general elections. It is meant for Nigerians who have just turned 18, those registering for the first time, people who want to transfer their voting location, replace lost or damaged voter cards, or update their personal information.
Once the registration window closes on Sunday, Nigerians who fail to register may have to wait until INEC opens another registration exercise before they can be added to the national register of voters.
With just hours left before the deadline, INEC is urging eligible citizens not to postpone the process if they want to participate in deciding who leads the country in the next general election.