No compliments, no approval: Queinette Ihuoma Eze and the making of Beguile

She trained to build structures. Instead, she built a fragrance house that now serves customers on three continents.

Before any Beguile perfume reaches a customer, its founder wears it herself for months. If it does not earn her compliments, it never launches. "No compliments, no approval!" says Queinette Ihuoma Eze.

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That one rule sits at the heart of a remarkable rise. In five years, Ihuoma has taken Beguile from a lockdown plan to a fragrance house with ten fragrances, tens of thousands of customers and its own bases in Nigeria, the UK, the US and Canada.

It started with her mum

Long before the business plan, there was her mother. "I have never met anyone who smells as good as my mum," Ihuoma says. "She goes to bed smelling amazing and somehow wakes up smelling even better. Hugging her always feels like heaven."

She grew up watching her mother build a perfume collection and take her time getting ready, in a house with perfume in almost every corner. "So imagine growing up in that environment and not falling in love with perfumes!" she says.

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Years later, her mother is still part of every new creation. "She gets to smell everything before anyone else," Ihuoma says.

A builder by training

Nothing else in Ihuoma's early path pointed to perfume. She earned a degree in Building Technology at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), one of Nigeria's leading universities, and moved to Dubai in 2019. She had also been running businesses since her first year at university, and she is clear about which instinct came first. "As much as I love perfumes, my love for fragrance alone wasn't enough reason for me to start a brand," she says.

When the pandemic brought the world to a halt in 2020, she used the lockdown to plan a company. "I spent most of that year researching, learning about the fragrance industry, and carefully planning what I wanted to build," she says. She treated that year like a second degree, teaching herself an industry she was entirely new to.

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A gap you could count on your fingers

When she studied the beauty market, she spotted a gap that almost no one had filled. Nigeria had several makeup, hair and skincare brands, but very few homegrown fragrance houses. "In fact, you could almost count them on your fingers," she says.

She moved early, and with intent. "I've always believed that if you enter an industry early, identify an opportunity, and execute exceptionally well, you can become unstoppable."

Dubai, Seduction and the compliment test

Dubai gave her both inspiration and access. In one of the world's great fragrance capitals, she surrounded herself with "great perfumery and experienced manufacturers" and found her collaborators through her own research. She also studied the women around her closely. "Honestly, they are usually some of the best-smelling women in any room!" she says of Emirati women.

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All of that poured into Seduction, Beguile's very first fragrance. "At the time, I was heavily influenced by Arabian fragrances and their scent profiles," she says. After long rounds of back-and-forth, Beguile was officially born in 2021, as lockdown restrictions lifted, with Seduction and Passion. From those first two bottles, it has grown into a range of ten: seven perfumes and three perfume oils.

Her standards have never relaxed. Every Beguile fragrance starts with a scent family (floral, fruity, woody, oud or fresh), and Ihuoma then wears it herself for months, waiting for the compliments. "People don't just wear fragrances because they love how they smell; they also wear them because they want to feel good, feel confident, be noticed, and leave an impression," she says. "So, as funny or ridiculous as this might sound, I have one very simple rule: no compliments, no approval!"

It means every Beguile fragrance has been worn, tested and complimented before a customer ever smells it.

Tough markets and a pause that paid off

Few products are harder to sell across borders than perfume. Its alcohol content means it ships as dangerous goods, and every country brings its own regulations and logistics. "Even to this day, that remains one of our biggest challenges as a brand," Ihuoma says. The toughest market of all? "Definitely the US!" Beguile entered it anyway.

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Between 2022 and 2023, with Beguile barely a year old, she moved to London for a master's degree and stepped back from the business. "But I never stopped believing in Beguile, and quitting was never really the plan," she says. "I always knew I was going to come back, and when I did, I wanted to build something even bigger and better. And that's exactly what I did."

100 orders in a single day

She came back, and in 2024 Mystique became a bestseller almost overnight. "We received 100 orders in a single day, and I genuinely couldn't believe my eyes," she says. "The funny thing is, nothing particularly special happened that day. People simply discovered Mystique, fell in love with it, and word spread like wildfire."

"That was one of those moments when I thought, wow, Beguile is really becoming something!"

Mystique has since become the fragrance most closely tied to the Beguile name. And the day that once left her in disbelief now looks small: Beguile handles thousands of orders in a typical month.

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Three continents, four sets of tastes

What began in Nigeria now spans three continents, with bases in the UK, the US and Canada so that customers in each country are served locally.

Each market, she has found, has its own taste. "Our bestseller in Nigeria isn't necessarily our bestseller in Canada, and I find that so fascinating!" she says.

What comes next

Her ambitions are global. "I want Beguile to be a force to be reckoned with, a powerhouse and a household name in the fragrance industry," she says. "I want Beguile to be a fragrance house from Africa that the entire world knows and loves."

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She has never treated being a woman as a disadvantage in getting there. "Honestly, I love being a woman founder!" she says. "As a woman myself, I understand so much about what women love, what excites us, and how we want to feel."

Her advice to young women who dream of their own fragrance brand is short: "Do it, but with a plan. Research."