Portable calls out Terry G for boxing match, says it will revive his career

Portable has challenged Terry G to a celebrity boxing match, saying the fight would revive the veteran singer's career. He also addressed Carter Efe, Olamide and his boxing ambitions.

Portable has challenged Terry G to a celebrity boxing match.

The singer said the fight would help revive Terry G's career and put him back in the spotlight.

He also vowed to fight Carter Efe again and denied falling out with Olamide.

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Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has set his sights on fellow artist Terry G as his next celebrity boxing opponent, arguing that a bout between them would do more for Terry G's public profile than anything else could right now.

The singer made the comments during a television appearance on Channels Television's Rubbin' Minds, where he spoke candidly about his boxing ambitions and what he sees as his broader contribution to Nigerian entertainment.

Singer Portable challenges Terry G to a fight

"I want to fight Terry G. If Terry G fights me, one-on-one in boxing, he will rise again. People will remember him again," he said, physically demonstrating his readiness for the fight when the interviewer pressed him on it.

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The callout comes at an interesting moment in Portable's boxing journey. After going unbeaten through his first two celebrity bouts (a decision win over actor Charles Okocha in December 2023 and a technical knockout of rapper Speed Darlington in April 2025), his record took its first blemish in May 2026 when skit maker Carter Efe defeated him by unanimous decision at Chaos in the Ring 4 in Lagos.

Portable has made clear he intends to settle that score.

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G [Instagram/@iamterryg]

"I will go again with Carter Efe. I will beat him," he said, adding that he also plans to face Charles Okocha again before heading to London for another engagement.

Away from boxing, Portable took the opportunity to shut down rumours of a fallout with YBNL founder Olamide, whose early support was instrumental in amplifying his career. "I did not fight Olamide. He's my helper," he said plainly.

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I want to fight Terry G...If I fight Terry G, people will remember him



- Singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable,#RubbinMinds#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/IxSQnTVqlr — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 19, 2026

He also made a characteristically bold claim about his place in Nigerian music, insisting that no local artist would win a Grammy without his involvement. "No Nigerian artiste will win a Grammy without featuring me," he said.

Portable further credited his boxing involvement with helping grow the sport's profile in Nigeria, saying his music career gave celebrity boxing a visibility it previously lacked.

Terry G had not publicly responded to the callout at the time of writing.