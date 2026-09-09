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NiMet warns of 3 days of thunderstorms, heavy rain, possible flash floods in 5 states — see full list

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:31 - 09 September 2026
possible flash floods in parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.
NiMet forecasts thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain across Nigeria from September 9 to 11, with five states at risk of possible flash floods.
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  • NiMet forecasts three days of thunderstorms and heavy rain across Nigeria.

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  • Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River face possible flash floods.

  • Residents are warned about strong winds, flooding and storm-related risks. 

Nigerians in several parts of the country have been warned to prepare for three days of thunderstorms, cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rainfall as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecasts unsettled weather conditions from Wednesday, September 9, to Friday, September 11, 2026.

The agency also warned of possible flash floods in parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, urging residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency response measures.

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possible flash floods in parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states
possible flash floods in parts of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states

According to NiMet's weather outlook released in Abuja, the forecast varies across the northern, North-Central and southern regions.

On Wednesday, patches of cloud are expected over the northern region, with morning thunderstorms and light rain in parts of Taraba and Kebbi. 

READ MORE: Flood alert in Nigeria: 5 smart ways to survive a flood

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are expected in parts of Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna.

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In the North-Central region, morning thunderstorms and light rain are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with moderate rainfall forecast across most parts of the region later in the day.

The southern region is expected to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday, with morning rain over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom. Moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of the region later in the day.

READ NEXT: Before you rent a house in Lagos: 5 ways to know an area might be prone to flooding

On Thursday, morning thunderstorms and light rain are expected over parts of Jigawa, Kano, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna, while moderate thunderstorms are forecast later in the day across Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba.

The North-Central region is expected to have sunny conditions with patches of cloud, alongside morning thunderstorms and light rain over parts of FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and Benue. Moderate rainfall is expected across the region later in the day.

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In the South, light morning rain is forecast in parts of Ondo, Ogun, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, followed by continued rainfall across most parts of the region.

Multiple cars stalled and submerged in deep water on a Lagos highway, with residents wading through the flood during a heavy downpour.
Multiple cars stalled and submerged in deep water on a Lagos highway, with residents wading through the flood during a heavy downpour.

By Friday, partly cloudy conditions are expected in the North, with morning thunderstorms and moderate rain over Taraba and Adamawa. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are forecast across Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa and Taraba.

NiMet also expects morning thunderstorms and light rain over parts of FCT, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger, with moderate rainfall across much of the North-Central region.

In the South, Ondo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River are among the states expected to experience moderate morning rainfall, with further rain across most parts of the region later in the day. 

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READ NEXT: FULL LIST: Over 30 Nigerian states on high flood alert in 2026

NiMet warned that strong winds could precede the thunderstorms and advised residents to secure loose objects, avoid driving during heavy rainfall and stay away from tall trees because of the risk of falling branches.

Thunderstorm expected in parts of Nigeria from Friday.
Thunderstorm expected in parts of Nigeria from Wednesday.

Residents in flood-prone areas were advised to activate emergency response measures, while motorists were urged to avoid roads during intense rainfall. The agency also advised people to disconnect electrical appliances from power sources during storms.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to support safe flight planning and operations. 

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