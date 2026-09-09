Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, promises to install solar power on every Nigerian roof within 11 months if elected in 2027

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, promises to install solar power on every Nigerian roof within 11 months if elected in 2027

After decades of blackouts, Adebayo says Nigerians will have solar power on their roofs within 11 months

SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo says he will install 11–15 kilowatts of solar power on every Nigerian roof within 11 months if elected president in 2027.

SDP candidate Adewole Adebayo says every Nigerian home will get 11–15 kilowatts of solar power within 11 months if he wins the 2027 election.

He says his government will build solar-panel factories, train Nigerians, and create solar clusters to boost electricity supply.

Adebayo claims he has already trained about 2,000 people in solar technology and produces solar panels and lithium batteries.

He says improving electricity supply will also create jobs and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on the unstable national grid.

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For many Nigerians who have spent years battling constant power outages, fuel costs and rising prices of alternative energy, getting reliable electricity has remained a major concern.

Now, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has promised a major change, saying every Nigerian home will have solar power installed within 11 months if he becomes president in 2027.

Adebayo made the promise on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, where he discussed his plans for Nigeria’s electricity sector.

According to him, his administration would install between 11 and 15 kilowatts of solar power on every roof across the country within the first 11 months in office.

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During a Tuesday interview on Arise Television, Adebayo pledged to provide households with between 11 and 15 kilowatts of solar energy.

“I promise that between 11 to 15 kilowatts of solar power will be put on every roof within 11 months,” he said.

The SDP candidate said Nigeria would not only import solar equipment but would also develop local manufacturing capacity by establishing solar-panel factories across the country.

He added that Nigerians would be trained to install and maintain solar systems, creating jobs while improving electricity access.

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Adebayo said he had previously experimented with solar technology in his hometown, claiming that he trained about 2,000 people in the field.

“I did an experiment in my hometown. I have about 2,000 people I trained on solar, because I manufacture the solar panels myself. I do lithium battery.

“The only thing I haven’t got the technological power to do is the inverter. So I buy the inverter. I do the solar battery,” he said.

He explained that Nigeria could work with countries such as China, Turkey and India to establish solar manufacturing clusters that would help increase electricity generation and create employment opportunities.

The presidential hopeful detailed his strategy to partner with countries like China and Turkey to build local solar manufacturing clusters and create jobs

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According to him, these solar clusters would support homes and businesses, while the national grid would serve as a backup system.

“You put all of that, and you generate employment, and you now generate up to 32,000 megawatts from these clusters that you do. Then you forget about it. I told them that the way we are going to manage the national grid.

“National grid is a backup. In case a cluster fails, you will power from there,” Adebayo said.

Nigeria’s electricity sector has struggled for years with low generation capacity, poor transmission infrastructure and frequent system failures, forcing many households and businesses to rely on petrol and diesel generators.

READ ALSO: Federal government reportedly enters secret ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram

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The SDP candidate also said his administration would focus on improving energy security by tackling crude oil theft and supporting domestic refining.

Adebayo claimed that as much as 900,000 barrels of crude oil were still being stolen daily, arguing that recovering those resources would help improve government revenue and energy supply without extra spending.

Beyond electricity, he said the government should take a more active role in strategic sectors such as aviation, manufacturing and education by investing through operating and maintenance partnerships rather than leaving everything to private companies.