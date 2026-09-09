NDLEA finally arrests 52-year-old fugitive drug kingpin wanted since 2024 for 49.7kg heroin bust

Suspected drug kingpin Festus Ibewuike in NDLEA custody, holding an identification placard detailing his arrest.

Suspected drug kingpin Festus Ibewuike in NDLEA custody, holding an identification placard detailing his arrest.

NDLEA arrests and brings back 52-year-old Festus Ibewuike, wanted since 2024 over a 49.70kg heroin shipment seized at Lagos airport.

NDLEA arrests 52-year-old Festus Ibewuike in Cotonou.

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He had been wanted since the 2024 seizure of 49.70kg heroin.

The suspect was brought back to Nigeria to face prosecution.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and brought back to Nigeria a suspected drug kingpin who had been wanted for more than two years over a 49.70kg heroin consignment intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in 2024.

The suspect, 52-year-old Festus Ibewuike, also known as Chidibest Ibewuike, was arrested at the airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, following actionable intelligence.

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Suspected drug kingpin Festus Ibewuike in NDLEA custody, photographed holding an identification placard detailing his arrest in Cotonou and standing beside seized parcels.

According to the NDLEA, Ibewuike had remained a fugitive since the agency intercepted the heroin shipment in February 2024.

The consignment, described by the agency as the single largest heroin seizure recorded at the Lagos airport, contained 45 blocks weighing 49.70kg. The drugs were concealed inside 15 cartons of 2,300-watt metal-cutting machines at the airport's cargo terminal.

A wider view of the massive haul of individually wrapped drug packages seized by authorities.

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Ibewuike was one of three suspects declared wanted and subsequently charged in absentia over the shipment.

The NDLEA said he relocated to Mozambique after the seizure, where he allegedly operated a hotel business as a front. He reportedly travelled between Mozambique and Nigeria through neighbouring Benin Republic while attempting to evade arrest.

His arrest followed intelligence that led operatives to him in Cotonou. The NDLEA subsequently worked with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Nigeria and Benin Republic to facilitate his transfer.

A team of NDLEA operatives travelled to Cotonou on Friday, September 4, took custody of Ibewuike and brought him back to Nigeria to face prosecution.

NDLEA officers

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During preliminary questioning, the suspect reportedly confirmed his identity and disclosed that he had changed his name from Chidibest Ibewuike to Festus Ibewuike.

On September 5, he was taken to the NDLEA's Central Exhibit Store in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the agency said he formally identified the heroin parcels bearing the code "ND" as being linked to him.

Dozens of tightly wrapped parcels of suspected illicit drugs arranged on an examination table.

The 2024 investigation had also led to the arrest of several alleged members of the trafficking syndicate, including Ibewuike's wife, Confidence Ndidiamaka Ibewuike. The agency said 107 bank accounts linked to the investigation were frozen, and properties associated with the network were forfeited.

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Three suspects — Adinnu Felix Chinedu, Osita Emmanuel Obinna, and Uzochukwu Frankline — have already been convicted and sentenced. Meanwhile, Chidiebere Reginald Peter, Ibewuike Ndidiamaka Confidence, and Igbokwuputa Onyinye Ireene are still standing trial.

Reacting to the arrest, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) described it as a breakthrough in the agency's efforts to track down suspected drug kingpins who flee the country.