Suspected fake Navy officer arrested after late-night stop on Lagos-Enugu road

The Nigerian Navy arrests two suspects, including a fake naval officer and an alleged robber, during separate security operations at a checkpoint in Awkuzu, Anambra State

The Nigerian Navy arrests two suspects, including a fake naval officer and an alleged robber, during separate security operations at a checkpoint in Awkuzu, Anambra State

The Nigerian Navy has arrested a suspected fake naval officer and an alleged robber in separate operations at an Awkuzu checkpoint in Anambra. Here's what happened and the items recovered.

The Nigerian Navy arrested a suspected fake naval officer and an alleged robber at Awkuzu checkpoint in Anambra.

The fake officer allegedly failed to prove he was a member of the Navy after presenting a suspicious identity card.

Another suspect was arrested after a chase, with stolen solar equipment and burglary tools recovered from his vehicle.

Both suspects have been handed over to the Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu for further investigation.

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Two men have landed in trouble after the Nigerian Navy arrested them during separate security operations at a checkpoint in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

One of them allegedly posed as a naval officer with a fake identity card, while the other was caught with items believed to have been stolen from a trader's shop.

The Commanding Officer of the Onitsha Naval Outpost, Commander Kabir Yusuf, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Wednesday. He identified the suspects as 37-year-old Brooms Anthony from Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and 36-year-old Christian Ogbole from Onoh Village in Eziagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

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According to Yusuf, both men were arrested over the weekend before being handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Awkuzu for further investigation.

Naval personnel intercepted 37-year-old Brooms Anthony with a fake military identity card while he traveled toward Enugu in a Nissan Atlas truck.

He said, "Anthony was intercepted at about 2am while travelling from Lagos to Enugu in a Nissan Atlas truck with registration number EPE 288 YM.

"The truck was conveying household items when naval personnel conducting a routine security check discovered an identity card allegedly showing that Anthony was a naval officer.

"On interrogation, the suspect could not provide satisfactory evidence to support his claim of being a member of the Nigerian Navy, leading to his arrest for alleged impersonation."

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In another operation, naval officers stopped a Suzuki minibus with registration number RNN 573 XA after receiving information about a burglary involving a trader whose shop had recently been broken into.

Yusuf said, "In a separate operation, naval personnel arrested Ogbole after intercepting a Suzuki minibus with registration number RNN 573 XA, which was allegedly being used to transport stolen property."

According to him, the vehicle sped towards the checkpoint and allegedly ignored orders to stop.

"The vehicle was later sighted approaching the Awkuzu checkpoint at high speed, but allegedly failed to stop after being signalled by security operatives.

"The personnel reportedly pursued and intercepted the vehicle, leading to the arrest of Ogbole, while other occupants of the bus allegedly escaped."

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A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of six solar batteries, a rechargeable solar fan, two solar lights, a controller, a disco light and solar cable wires.

The Navy said the owner of the burgled shop later identified the recovered solar equipment, and it was returned to him.

Security operatives also recovered two pry bars, three mobile phones, four car keys, 10 litres of petrol, assorted rubber slippers and a power bank from the vehicle.

Commander Yusuf said the arrests show the Navy's determination to tackle crime in Anambra in collaboration with the police and other security agencies.

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He added, "The arrests reflected the commitment of security agencies to deny criminals the freedom to operate. We assure residents that the Navy will continue working closely with the Police and other relevant agencies to strengthen security across the state."