Jehovah’s Witnesses have changed their position on four main blood components.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have changed their position on four main blood components.

Jehovah’s Witnesses change blood policy again, let members decide whether to accept 4 blood components

Jehovah’s Witnesses change blood policy again. What can members now accept or donate?

Jehovah’s Witnesses have revised their blood policy for the second time in 2026.

Members can now decide whether to accept red cells, white cells, plasma or platelets.

The church’s ban on whole-blood transfusions remains unchanged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For decades, the words “Jehovah’s Witness” and “blood transfusion” have been like water and oil.

The religion banned its members from accepting blood transfusions because they believed that accepting a prohibited transfusion jeopardized the person's soul and their chance at eternal life.

Now, the organization has changed its position on the doctrine for the second time in 2026.

On September 18, 2026, the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses announced that members can personally decide whether to accept red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma or platelets from another person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They can also decide whether to donate blood specifically so that its components or fractions can be used to treat someone else.

The organisation, however, says its prohibition on whole-blood transfusions remains unchanged.

This is the second major blood policy change Jehovah’s Witnesses have made in 2026

This is the second major blood policy change Jehovah’s Witnesses have made in 2026.

This is not the first time the organisation has changed its position on blood in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pulse reported in March that Jehovah’s Witnesses had clarified their position on the use of a member’s own blood.

In its March 20, 2026, Governing Body Update #2, the organisation said each Christian could decide whether their own blood could be removed, stored and subsequently returned to them during medical or surgical care.

That decision concerned autologous blood — a patient's own blood — rather than blood donated by another person.

The difference between the March and September's announcement is that the Governing Body said it had extended the same principle of individual conscience to the four primary components derived from another person's blood.

The organisation explained that, in its view, the Bible does not specifically address these medical decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Each Christian must bear his own responsibility to make conscientious decisions before Jehovah,” its updated guidance says.

That means two Jehovah’s Witnesses facing the same medical procedure can now make different decisions about red cells, white cells, plasma or platelets without that decision being treated as a breach of the organisation's rule.

Why this blood policy change matters after decades of restrictions

Jehovah’s Witnesses change blood policy again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Watchtower Society introduced its blood-refusal policy in 1945, and from 1961 members who knowingly accepted prohibited blood could face disfellowshipping/expulsion, with other members instructed to shun them.

The policy also created difficult situations for doctors and families when patients, particularly children, needed potentially life-saving transfusions.

A 2026 review published in Archives of Disease in Childhood examined 19 English court judgments involving children of Jehovah’s Witness families and blood-transfusion refusal.

The authors said the cases illustrate the difficult questions doctors and courts face when a child or family refuses treatment that could save the child's life or prevent serious harm.

Medical literature has also documented deaths associated with severe anaemia among Jehovah’s Witness patients who refused blood transfusions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That history gives the latest announcement a significance that goes beyond a change in medical paperwork.

A treatment that was once prohibited by the organisation is now, in the case of the four primary blood components, being presented as a personal decision.

But has Jehovah’s Witnesses' blood doctrine really been abandoned?

Not entirely. The organisation itself rejects that interpretation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its September announcement says its “long-standing refusal of whole-blood transfusions on religious grounds” remains unchanged.

It continues to base that position on the biblical command to “abstain from blood.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses now say the choice belongs to the individual.