While the Nigerian Army secures the democratic transition in Benin Republic, citizens back home are raising sharp questions about the deployment of troops abroad amidst rising local insecurity.

While the Nigerian Army secures the democratic transition in Benin Republic, citizens back home are raising sharp questions about the deployment of troops abroad amidst rising local insecurity.

Nigerians question FG’s priorities as troops are sent to protect Benin Republic’s transition

Nigerians have criticised the Federal Government after the Nigerian Army confirmed deploying troops to Benin Republic to support election security, despite worsening insecurity and kidnappings across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army said troops were sent to Benin Republic in April 2026 to help maintain peace during the country’s election and presidential inauguration.

The Army described the mission as part of Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace and democratic stability in West Africa.

Many Nigerians reacted angrily online, saying the government should focus on insecurity, kidnappings and violence happening inside Nigeria first.

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Nigerians have taken to social media to question the Federal Government’s priorities after the Nigerian Army confirmed that troops were deployed to the Republic of Benin to help maintain stability during the country’s 2026 election period.

In a statement released on Monday, the Nigerian Army said the deployment was approved by President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to support democratic stability in the neighbouring West African country.

According to the statement signed by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the troops were sent to Benin Republic in April 2026 under Operation ATILEHIN ALAFIYA II.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele

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“The Nigerian Army (NA), acting on the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu deployed a company of troops to the Republic of Benin in April 2026 as part of proactive measures to safeguard democratic stability and forestall any breakdown of law and order during the country’s electioneering period,” the statement said.

The Army explained that the troops were not directly involved in the conduct of the election but were stationed to help maintain security before, during and after the process.

“Although not directly tasked with election conduct duties, the Nigerian Army troops were strategically positioned to provide a stabilizing presence before, during and after the electoral process. The deployment was aimed at deterring potential security threats, reinforcing public confidence and supporting a peaceful democratic transition in line with Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation,” it added.

The troops reportedly carried out patrols and monitored strategic areas around Cotonou and nearby locations throughout the operation.

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“The troops, operating under Operation ATILEHIN ALAFIYA II, maintained a high level of operational readiness throughout their stay, conducting patrols, monitoring key locations and sustaining a visible security presence across critical areas within the Cotonou metropolis and its environs,” the Army stated.

Operational Oversight: Nigerian troops were strategically positioned at key locations in Benin's economic capital to ensure a "hitch-free" inauguration for President Romuald Wadagni on May 24, 2026.

The operation later extended to the inauguration ceremony of Benin Republic’s President, Romuald Wadagni, where Nigerian soldiers were deployed to major locations around the venue.

“This forward-leaning posture culminated in the successful provision of security support during the presidential inauguration ceremony of President Romuald Wadagni. Nigerian Army personnel were deployed in the early hours of the day to strategic locations, including the main inauguration venue and other designated points, establishing a comprehensive and layered security architecture that ensured a peaceful and hitch-free event,” the statement added.

The Army also said patrol teams were active during the ceremony to monitor movements and prevent criminal activities.

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“The Commanding Officer exercised direct operational oversight at the venue, while other elements were deployed across multiple static positions. In addition, mobile patrol teams conducted area domination operations to enhance situational awareness, deter criminal elements and reinforce the overall security framework throughout the duration of the ceremony,” it said.

While the Army described the mission as a reflection of Nigeria’s leadership role in regional peacekeeping and democratic support within ECOWAS, many Nigerians online reacted angrily, arguing that the government should focus more on insecurity and violence within Nigeria.

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Several users on X questioned why troops were being deployed outside the country while many communities across Nigeria continue to battle banditry, kidnappings and terror attacks.

One user wrote, “It seems @officialABAT and his government have misplaced priorities. Tinubu hasn’t even safeguard the country he’s running but wants safeguard another country. Hypocrite!!”

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Another user described the development as “pure comedy.”

“Nigeria, with its own rigged elections, endless court battles over results, banditry everywhere, and a government that can barely protect its own citizens, is suddenly playing regional policeman in Benin Republic?” the user wrote.

“The same FG that struggles to conduct credible polls at home is now deploying soldiers to lecture or ‘secure’ someone else’s democratic transition? What a FARCE.”

Critics argue that the Federal Government is playing "regional policeman" while local communities in the North-West and North-Central regions continue to suffer from terror attacks.

Another post compared the situation with South Africa, saying leaders there respond faster to public concerns.

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“One thing I love about South Africans when the people talk, their government listens. Nigerians are dying, the government is safeguarding another country. Nigeria is truly dead. 46 children are still in the bush!!”