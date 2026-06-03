Nigerians outrage as INEC admits its personnel leaked confidential voter record of actor turned politician, Emeka Ike

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that internal personnel accessed and released confidential voter registration data, triggering nationwide outrage over data privacy, institutional trust, and electoral integrity in Nigeria.

INEC confirms internal personnel accessed and improperly released voter data, not an external hack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audit trail identified the account used, while investigations and DSS probe are ongoing.

Public outrage grows over data privacy concerns and alleged institutional failure in safeguarding voter records.

Critics demand accountability, stronger cybersecurity controls, and reforms to restore trust in INEC ahead of elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Independent National Electoral Commission) has come under heavy public criticism after admitting that one of its personnel accessed and improperly released confidential voter information from its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) database , including sensitive records linked to actor turned politician and NDC house of reps aspirant, Emeka Ike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press statement issued on 2 June 2026 by National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the Commission confirmed that the incident was not caused by an external cyberattack. Instead, preliminary investigations showed that valid staff credentials assigned for official CVR duties were used to access voter data, which was then allegedly disclosed without authorisation.

Former actor and NDC house of reps aspirant, Emeka Ike

INEC stressed that the breach did not involve hacking or external infiltration of its ICT systems, and that the core voter database containing records of over 90 million Nigerians remains secure. However, it admitted that a specific voter record was accessed and shared outside approved channels, raising concerns about internal control failures.

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION



PRESS STATEMENT



RE: ALLEGED MISUSE OF AUTHORISED ACCESS CREDENTIALS AND UNAUTHORISED DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FROM THE COMMISSION’S CONTINUOUS VOTER REGISTRATION (CVR) DATABASE



The attention of the Independent National Electoral… pic.twitter.com/eefQvPoB6o — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 2, 2026

According to the Commission, an audit trail has already identified the user account involved, while affected personnel have been questioned. It added that disciplinary and legal actions will follow once investigations are concluded, in collaboration with security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS), which has also launched an independent probe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the reassurances, the revelation has triggered widespread public anger, particularly on social media, where Nigerians questioned the credibility of INEC’s data protection systems ahead of future elections.

One user wrote: “Bro, you wrote an entire press release to say: ‘Yes, someone used official credentials to pull a candidate’s full voter record and splash it online… but relax, it wasn’t a hack.’”

Bro, you wrote an entire press release to say:

“Yes, someone used official credentials to pull a candidate’s full voter record and splash it on social media. But relax! It wasn’t a hack; it was just one of our own guys casually handing out login details like akara at a wedding.… — Engr Shaibu (@engr_shaibu_) June 2, 2026

Another reaction read: “All these are incompetent saving of face. AMUPITAN MUST RESIGN.”

All these are incompetent saving of face. AMUPITAN MUST RESIGN pic.twitter.com/RePnnDaArX — VHIKTRI❤️ (@vhiktri) June 2, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concerns also extended to cybersecurity practices within the electoral body. A tech analyst commented that INEC’s systems appeared to lack proper safeguards such as “breakglass access controls,” arguing that sensitive production data should require dual approval before access is granted. The analyst further suggested that the Commission’s digital infrastructure should be reviewed by globally recognised firms.

INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan

Meanwhile, another commenter warned that the incident could significantly damage public trust, stating that if no clear accountability is enforced, Nigerians may lose confidence in the electoral system ahead of future elections.

The controversy has also reignited debate over voter data protection, with critics describing the incident as a form of digital privacy violation. Some argued that exposing personal voter records without consent amounts to cyberstalking and called for immediate corrective actions, including reissuing affected voter identification details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INEC, however, has urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations continue, insisting that it remains committed to safeguarding electoral data and maintaining institutional integrity.

The Commission also reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate fully with security agencies and promised to make its findings public once investigations are completed.