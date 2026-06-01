‘APC now has access to INEC Database’ — Questions trail voters’ data security after Wike’s aide shares screenshot from INEC database

Questions over voter data security have emerged after Wike’s aide shared screenshots believed to be from an INEC administrative database, prompting calls for clarification from the electoral commission.

Questions emerged after Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, shared screenshots believed to be from an INEC administrative portal.

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Critics are asking how a political aide obtained information that appeared to be restricted.

Dr. Kenon said the incident raises concerns about the safety of Nigerians’ voter data.

INEC had not publicly clarified the authenticity of the screenshots or whether any security breach occurred at the time of reporting.

Fresh concerns have emerged over the security of Nigerians’ voter data after a media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, shared screenshots believed to have been taken from a restricted Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) administrative portal.

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The controversy began after Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Wike, posted details relating to the voter registration transfer of actor-turned-politician Emeka Ike from Imo State to the Federal Capital Territory.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike

The screenshots, which circulated widely on social media, appeared to show information accessible through what observers identified as an internal INEC administrative platform rather than the commission’s public voter verification portal.

The development immediately sparked criticism from opposition supporters, data privacy advocates and electoral observers, with some questioning how a political aide gained access to information that appeared to be restricted.

Among those who reacted was Dr. Kenon, who expressed concern over the safety of Nigerians’ personal data and the integrity of the electoral system.

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“INEC has handed its database to APC,” he said, while raising questions about whether sensitive voter information was adequately protected.

He further argued that the incident had created fears that Nigerians’ personal information may no longer be secure if individuals outside the electoral commission could access internal records.

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

The controversy comes as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum, placing increased scrutiny on electoral institutions and voter data protection mechanisms.

Critics have called on INEC to explain how the screenshots were obtained and whether the information displayed originated from an official administrative portal. Rueben Abati of Arise TV has also called for the DSS to investigate the matter

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Why hasn’t INEC @inecnigeria issued any statement to agree or debunk the illegal access of the INEC backend by Lere Olayinka?



INEC seems to be above accountability for Nigerians! pic.twitter.com/VIGQRLMXMJ — Felix (@felixherbt) June 1, 2026

They are also demanding clarification on who is authorized to access such systems and whether any breach of data protection rules occurred.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC had not publicly issued a detailed response addressing the authenticity of the screenshots or explaining how the information became publicly available.

The commission has also not confirmed whether the screenshots originated from one of its restricted platforms.

Dr Ruben Abati calls on DSS to investigate how Lere Olayinka allegedly gained access to INEC portal backend pic.twitter.com/INeGI6BXEY — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 1, 2026

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The incident has nevertheless reignited conversations about cybersecurity, voter privacy and public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

With preparations for future elections already underway, analysts say transparency from the electoral commission will be crucial in addressing public concerns and maintaining trust in the management of voter records.

The development has also fueled wider political debate, with supporters and critics of different political parties offering conflicting interpretations of the incident.