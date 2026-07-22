Nigeria, Ghana, other West African countries set to adopt single currency as ECOWAS targets launch in 2027

ECOWAS has reaffirmed plans to launch the ECO single currency in 2027. Here is what it means for Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries.

ECOWAS is targeting 2027 for the launch of its proposed ECO single currency.

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Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries are part of the regional currency plan.

The ECO will not automatically replace the naira in 2027.

Adoption depends on countries meeting agreed economic requirements.

Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries are expected to move closer to adopting a common regional currency as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reaffirms plans to launch the long-delayed ECO single currency in 2027.

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The proposed ECO currency is part of ECOWAS’ long-standing plan to deepen economic integration, boost trade among member states and reduce dependence on multiple national currencies within the region.

The commitment to the 2027 timeline was reaffirmed as ECOWAS continues preparations for the introduction of the currency, with central bank governors and economic officials working on the technical and institutional requirements needed for the rollout.

However, the planned launch does not mean countries like Nigeria will automatically replace the naira with the ECO in 2027. The adoption process depends on countries meeting agreed economic conditions, including requirements around inflation, fiscal discipline, exchange rate stability and other macroeconomic indicators.

The ECO project has been in development for more than two decades and has faced several delays due to economic differences among member states and challenges in meeting the required convergence criteria.

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ECOWAS first introduced the idea of a single currency as part of efforts to create a more integrated West African economy. The bloc has argued that a common currency would make cross-border trade easier, reduce transaction costs and support economic growth across the region.

The currency is expected to initially involve countries that are ready and able to meet the required conditions, rather than an immediate switch by all ECOWAS members at once.

The proposed ECO will cover ECOWAS member states, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea, Benin, Togo, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

For Nigerians, the announcement does not mean the naira will cease to exist in 2027. No official statement from the Nigerian government, the Central Bank of Nigeria or ECOWAS has announced an immediate replacement of the naira with the ECO.

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