7 Best Apps and Sites to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

7 Best Apps and Sites to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

7 Best Apps and Sites to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria (2026)

Gift cards have become one of the most popular digital assets in Nigeria. Whether it's a Steam gift card for gaming, an Amazon gift card for online shopping, a Google Play gift card for apps and subscriptions, or an Apple gift card for digital purchases, many Nigerians buy and receive gift cards for different reasons.

However, since many international gift cards cannot be used directly in Nigeria, people often look for reliable platforms where they can sell gift cards in Nigeria and receive payment in Naira.

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The challenge is that not every platform offers good rates, fast payments, or secure transactions. With several gift card trading platforms available today, choosing the right one can be difficult.

To help you make the best decision, we've compiled a list of the 7 best apps and sites to sell gift cards in Nigeria in 2026.

7 Best Apps and Sites to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

The 7 best Apps and Sites to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria are Cardtonic, Ricki, Tbay, GiftCardtonaira, Ridima, SnappyPay, and Apexpay.

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​ Platform Competitive Rates Security Best For Cardtonic Very High Very Secure Beginners, frequent traders, and users looking for an all-around trading platform Ricki High Secure Users who want a simple trading experience Tbay High Secure Traders who prioritise security and escrow-protected transactions GiftCardToNaira Good Secure Users who want a quick gift card-to-naira conversion with minimal hassle Ridima Good Very secure Frequent traders who enjoy rewards, loyalty programs, and a smooth user experience SnappyPay High Secure Users who value convenience, mobile trading, and quick payouts Apexpay Good Secure Traders looking for a beginner-friendly platform with additional digital services ​

1. Cardtonic

When it comes to selling gift cards in Nigeria, Cardtonic is one name that consistently comes up. Over the years, the platform has established itself as a trusted choice for thousands of Nigerians looking for a fast, secure, and convenient way to trade gift cards.

Whether you have an Amazon gift card, Apple gift card, Steam gift card, Google Play gift card, or several other popular gift card brands, Cardtonic makes the trading process simple from start to finish. Instead of worrying about finding buyers or negotiating rates, users can sell gift cards directly through the platform and receive payment in naira within a short time.

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One of Cardtonic's standout features is its gift card rate calculator. Before you begin a transaction, you can easily check the current exchange rate for your gift card. This transparency helps you know exactly what your gift card is worth and how much you will receive, eliminating guesswork and helping you make informed decisions.

Beyond competitive rates, security is another area where Cardtonic shines. The platform uses secure systems to protect users' transactions and personal information, giving traders peace of mind whenever they exchange gift cards. In addition, its responsive customer support team is readily available to assist users whenever issues arise or questions need answers.

For many Nigerians, Cardtonic remains the go-to app to sell gift cards because it combines speed, reliability, transparency, and convenience in one place.

2. Ricki

Ricki is a digital asset trading platform that enables users to sell gift cards in Nigeria quickly and conveniently. The platform has gained popularity among traders due to its user-friendly interface and efficient transaction process.

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Ricki supports a wide range of gift card brands, making it suitable for users who trade different types of gift cards regularly. The platform is designed to simplify the trading experience, allowing users to upload their gift cards, receive rate quotations, and complete transactions with ease.

One feature that many users appreciate is the platform's straightforward trading process, which makes it accessible even for beginners. Ricki also focuses on providing secure transactions and timely payments to users.

For traders seeking a simple and reliable platform to trade gift cards, Ricki remains a popular option worth considering.

3. Tbay

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Tbay is another well-known platform that allows users to exchange gift cards for cash in Nigeria. In addition to gift card trading, the platform offers various digital financial services, making it a versatile option for many users.

The platform supports multiple gift card brands and aims to provide competitive rates for users looking to maximise the value of their gift cards. Its clean interface makes navigation easy, allowing users to complete transactions without unnecessary complications.

Many users choose Tbay because of its quick processing times and commitment to providing a seamless trading experience. The platform also offers customer support to assist users whenever they encounter challenges during transactions.

Tbay can be a suitable choice for individuals who value convenience, speed, and a smooth user experience when trading gift cards.

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4. GiftCardToNaira

GiftCardToNaira is a platform dedicated to helping users convert gift cards into Naira quickly and efficiently. As its name suggests, the platform focuses primarily on gift card trading, making it a specialised option for users in Nigeria.

The platform supports several popular gift card brands and provides a straightforward process for completing trades. Users can easily upload their gift card details, receive a rate, and get paid after successful verification.

One feature that attracts many traders is the platform's simplicity. Even first-time users can navigate the system without difficulty, making it an accessible option for those new to gift card trading.

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GiftCardToNaira is a practical choice for users looking for a platform focused specifically on gift card exchange services.

5. Ridima

Ridima is a digital trading platform that allows users to exchange gift cards for cash while also accessing other digital services. Over the years, it has attracted users looking for a straightforward and reliable gift card trading experience.

The platform supports a variety of gift card brands and provides users with competitive rates for many of the most commonly traded cards. Its mobile-friendly interface allows users to initiate trades, track transactions, and receive payments conveniently.

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One feature that many users appreciate is Ridima's reward system, which is designed to encourage regular usage of the platform. Frequent traders may benefit from loyalty programs and promotions that can enhance their overall experience.

Ridima can be a suitable choice for traders who frequently sell gift cards and appreciate platforms that reward customer loyalty. Even for first-time users.

6. SnappyPay

SnappyPay is a digital trading platform that allows users to sell gift cards and access other digital financial services. Over the years, it has built a reputation among Nigerians looking for a convenient way to exchange gift cards for cash.

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The platform supports a variety of gift card categories and provides users with competitive rates for many popular gift cards. Its mobile-friendly platform enables users to complete transactions from virtually anywhere.

Many users appreciate SnappyPay for its relatively fast transaction processing and easy-to-use interface. The platform also offers customer support channels to assist users throughout the trading process.

SnappyPay can be a good option for traders who value convenience, accessibility, and a smooth trading experience.

7. Apexpay

Apexpay is a digital trading platform that offers gift card exchange services to users across Nigeria. The platform has gained attention for providing a simple and efficient way for users to convert gift cards into cash.

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The platform supports multiple gift card brands and strives to provide favourable rates for traders. Its intuitive interface allows users to initiate trades, monitor transaction progress, and receive payments with minimal hassle.

One aspect that many users find appealing is the platform's focus on ease of use. Both experienced traders and newcomers can navigate the platform comfortably while completing transactions securely.

Apexpay may be a suitable choice for individuals seeking a straightforward platform to sell gift cards while enjoying a convenient and user-friendly experience.

5 Ways to Sell Gift Cards Safely in Nigeria

To sell gift cards safely in Nigeria, you have to verify the Platform, compare rates before trading, avoid peer-to-peer scams, enable security features and keep transaction records.

1. Verify the Platform

The first step is choosing a reliable platform. Before selling your gift card, take some time to do your research; read reviews, check ratings, and see what other users are saying about the platform.

Reputable apps usually have a track record of secure transactions and prompt payments.

2. Compare Rates Before Trading

Not all platforms offer the same rates. A gift card that attracts a high rate on one app may have a lower rate on another.

Comparing rates across different apps that sell gift cards can help you get the best possible value for your card.

3. Avoid Peer-to-Peer Scams

While selling directly to individuals may seem tempting, it can expose you to scams and payment disputes. To avoid unnecessary risks, it's usually safer to use established gift card trading platforms with secure transaction systems.

​ 4. Enable Security Features

Protect your trading account by using a strong password and enabling available security features such as email verification or two-factor authentication.

These extra layers of protection can help keep your account safe from unauthorised access.

5. Keep Transaction Records

It's always a good idea to save screenshots, receipts, and transaction details whenever you sell a gift card. Having a record of your trade can be helpful if you need to contact customer support or resolve any issues later.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Apps and Sites to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

1. Which App Offers the Highest Gift Card Rates in Nigeria?

Rates fluctuate regularly depending on market demand and gift card type. However, platforms like Cardtonic are widely recognised for offering competitive rates across various gift card categories.

​ 2. How Long Does it Take to Receive Payment after Selling a Gift Card?

Most reputable platforms process payments within a few minutes after successful verification. Processing times may vary depending on the gift card type and platform policies.

​ 3. Which Platform is Best for Beginners?

Cardtonic is often recommended for beginners because of its user-friendly interface, transparent rate calculator, and responsive customer support.

​ 4. Are Gift Cards Delivered Instantly?

If you're buying gift cards, delivery speed depends on the platform. Many trusted platforms provide instant or near-instant delivery after payment confirmation.

​ 5. Is it Safe to Sell Gift Cards online in Nigeria?

Yes, selling gift cards online can be safe if you use reputable and well-established platforms. Before trading, make sure to verify the platform's credibility by checking reviews, ratings, and customer feedback. It's also important to avoid sharing sensitive account information and to use platforms that offer secure transaction processes.

Conclusion

The Nigerian gift card market continues to grow, giving users more opportunities to convert unwanted gift cards into cash. While several platforms offer reliable trading services, choosing the right one comes down to security, rates, speed, and customer experience.

All platforms mentioned offer useful services for gift card traders. Each platform comes with its own features, benefits, and trading experience.

If you're looking for a reliable, secure, and easy-to-use platform to trade gift cards in Nigeria in 2026, Cardtonic remains one of the strongest options to consider. From competitive rates and fast payouts to secure transactions and excellent customer support, it offers many of the features traders look for when choosing where to sell gift cards in Nigeria.