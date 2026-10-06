Nigerian woman says DNA tests are destroying marriages, husbands should accept children born in marriage even if wife cheats

A Nigerian woman has called for DNA paternity tests to be banned, arguing that husbands should accept children born in marriage regardless of infidelity.

The woman says DNA tests are contributing to the breakdown of marriages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She argues that husbands should accept children born during their marriages as theirs.

She says a husband who requests a DNA test does not fully trust his wife.

She also claims banning DNA tests could help marriages survive.

A Nigerian woman has called for DNA paternity testing to be banned, arguing that the practice is contributing to the breakdown of marriages and homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman made the remarks in a video shared on X, where she questioned why married men would conduct DNA tests on children born within their marriages if they genuinely trusted their wives.

She argued that a child born during a marriage should automatically be accepted by the husband as his, even if the wife had been unfaithful.

“Men are always cheating, but when a woman cheats and brings in another child, it’s always a problem,” she said.

“Whether a woman cheats or not, so far you’re married to her, any child she brings under your roof is automatically yours.”

She also questioned why a man would marry a woman he did not trust enough to accept her child without seeking a DNA test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is no need of you conducting a DNA test though. Another question is why are you even getting married to women that you don’t trust? If you must conduct the DNA, that means you don’t trust her. Why are you married to her in the first place?”

The woman repeatedly called for DNA testing to be banned, insisting that it was damaging marriages and families.

“Let them ban DNA. Ban DNA. Ban DNA. DNA is destroying marriages. It’s destroying homes,” she said.

“Ban DNA and see if marriages do not prevail. And see if marriages do not work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She compared present-day marriages with those of previous generations, arguing that their forefathers did not conduct DNA tests to establish the paternity of children born within their homes.

“Every small thing, DNA, DNA. Every small thing, DNA, DNA. Our forefathers did not conduct DNA. Any child that was born under their roof is their child automatically,” she said.

The woman also suggested that some cases of infidelity could be mistakes that a woman might regret without telling her husband because of fear of how he would react.

“She might have just, you know, done this thing mistakenly and she felt remorseful, but she did not tell you about it because she doesn’t know how you’ll react. And she kept it to herself,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She questioned why a husband seeking to preserve peace in his marriage would deliberately pursue a DNA test that could potentially reveal that he was not the biological father of a child.

“And you will now start conducting DNA for what exactly? Peaceful marriage, you want to just destroy it with your hands.”