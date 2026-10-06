Mayorkun says girlfriend got upset over his proposed prenup and DNA test plan, vows to expose child if not his

Nigerian singer Mayorkun says he wants a prenup and DNA test before having children, revealing he may secretly test a child’s paternity.

Mayorkun says he wants a prenuptial agreement before marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also wants a DNA test when his partner gives birth.

The singer says he has considered conducting the test without telling her.

He vows to make the result public if the child is not biologically his.

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun , has revealed that he wants both a prenuptial agreement and a DNA test to be part of his plans before starting a family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer made the comments while discussing relationships, marriage, trust and fatherhood during a podcast conversation.

Mayorkun said he had already told his girlfriend that he would want a prenup and a DNA test if they eventually marry and have a child.

He said the conversation did not go down well with his partner, who became upset when he raised the issue.

“I told my girlfriend we’d have to do a prenup and DNA test when she gives me a child, just to be sure. She got upset,” he said.

According to the singer, his desire for a DNA test is about having certainty over the biological paternity of a child rather than waiting until a dispute arises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayorkun went further to reveal that he had considered conducting the test without informing the mother.

“I’ve thought of doing the DNA test without telling her,” he said.

He also said he would make the outcome public if the test showed that the child was not biologically his.

“If it’s my child, no issues. If not, everybody will hear about it,” Mayorkun said.

His comments come amid an ongoing public conversation in Nigeria about paternity testing, trust in relationships and the circumstances under which men should seek DNA confirmation of their biological children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayorkun

Mayorkun, however, did not say that he currently has a child or that he has discovered that any child he has raised is not biologically his.

His comments were framed around his expectations for a future marriage and children.

The singer also linked his position on DNA testing to his desire for a prenuptial agreement, suggesting that he wants certain issues to be settled before marriage rather than after a relationship runs into serious problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prenuptial agreement, commonly called a prenup, is a legal agreement entered into by a couple before marriage that can set out how certain financial assets and obligations would be handled if the marriage ends.

Mayorkun's remarks have since drawn attention because of his admission that he could conduct a paternity test secretly and publicly reveal the result if the child turned out not to be his.