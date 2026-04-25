South African man laments how their women are "sleeping with foreigners" amid increased anti-immigration protests

The relationships between South African women and foreigners are being lamented by a section of the anti-immigration protesters who are accusing Africant migrants of stealing their jobs and their women.

A South African man laments how their women are sleeping with foreigners as anti immigration protests continue

The Ghanaian Foreign Ministry has summoned the South African envoy after a viral clip showed a Ghanaian being harassed by anti-immigration protesters

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa advises Nigerians to maintain a low profile

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Tensions continue to rise in South Africa, where there has been a recent increase in anti-immigration sentiments, which has sparked protests on the streets of Johannesburg, where several South Africans are demanding that African immigrants vacate the country.

The latest protest saw hundreds of South Africans take to the streets of Durban and Johannesburg to demand that the foreigners vacate the country. Clips that have circulated online showed protesters marching and chanting on the street while on the lookout for foreigners they believe were living in the country illegally.

A clip showed a man lamenting how South African women who are sleeping with foreigners are part of the problem, leading South Africans to lose their country to foreigners.

“Our girls are sleeping with foreigners, they have to leave.”



— South African man speaks out painfully. 😭 pic.twitter.com/nN1yEEHsJM — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) April 24, 2026

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The clip has generated reactions online as it captures the ongoing hostilities African migrants face in the country, where they are accused of engaging in crimes, stealing the jobs of the locals, and also marrying their women.

Intermarriage between Nigerians and South Africans has been the subject of heated debates on social media in the past. South African women who marry Nigerian men are commonly called "Jollofinas", which is a slur that captures the disdain with which a section of the country looks upon the union.

🚨ICYMI🇿🇦🇬🇭🗣️: A viral street confrontation video from South Africa shows activist Victoria Africa(Queen Vee), and a group of locals stopping and questioning a Ghanaian man + other African migrants about their travel documents.



The footage has triggered intense online debate… pic.twitter.com/KR9XVNTLMV — Ölele Salvador🦅🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) April 21, 2026

Another video posted on social media showed a group of anti immigration protesters accosting a Ghanaian man, whom they accused of being in the country illegally despite presenting a valid permit. The clip, which led to criticism on social media of increasing xenophobic attacks, forced the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon South Africa's envoy.

GOVERNMENT OF GHANA SUMMONS SOUTH AFRICAN ENVOY OVER XENOPHOBIC INCIDENTS pic.twitter.com/vpPWkujuOj — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) April 23, 2026

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Nigerians have been a major target of the anti-immigration agitators who accuse foreigners of dominating the job market and increasing crime rates.

There have been increased hostilities towards Nigerians, with the latest being the violent protest that followed the alleged crowning of an Igbo King in East London , a coastal city in the Eastern Cape. The Nigerian embassy clarified that the ceremony was a cultural celebration rather than a coronation and apologised to the South African government for the confusion.