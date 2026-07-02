Nigerian man allegedly created a fake government agency and secured a ₦1.3bn budget allocation (see video)

Despite the Presidency labeling it a completely fictitious entity, investigative reports revealed the mysterious agency secured a ₦1.3 billion allocation in the signed 2026 national budget

Despite the Presidency labeling it a completely fictitious entity, investigative reports revealed the mysterious agency secured a ₦1.3 billion allocation in the signed 2026 national budget

A man accused of creating a fake government agency allegedly secured office space, opened a CBN account, hosted ambassadors and appeared in the 2026 budget. The Presidency has denied the agency's existence as Femi Falana demands an independent probe.

A man allegedly created a fake Presidency agency and operated from the Federal Secretariat.

Police say he forged presidential documents, opened 34 bank accounts and secured a CBN account.

The Presidency has denied the agency ever existed and charged him with forgery and impersonation.

Femi Falana says only an independent investigation can answer how the agency allegedly made it into the 2026 budget.

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The Presidency is battling fresh controversy after a man, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, was accused of creating what authorities describe as a non-existent government agency, appointing himself as its Director-General and allegedly operating like a legitimate federal institution for months.

According to the Presidency and the Nigerian Police, Adeyemi allegedly established an organisation called the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and somehow managed to operate from an office inside the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja.

Investigators say it didn't stop there.

He allegedly hosted ambassadors, held meetings with ministers, wrote official letters to government agencies, requested diplomatic support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and even represented Nigeria at international events while presenting himself as the head of the council.

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This man (Prince Adeniyi Matthew) created a fake government agency called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, appointed himself as DG, secured office space at the Federal Secretariat, opened a CBN account in its name, got N1,302,978,784 allocation in 2026 budget,… pic.twitter.com/O0kqS6Njlm — Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) July 1, 2026

The matter has now become one of the biggest talking points online because of how far the alleged operation reportedly went before it was uncovered.

Police say forged documents were used

The Presidency, in a statement released on Wednesday by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the case began after officials at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission noticed another organisation carrying out similar activities.

The Office of the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, later petitioned both the DSS and the Nigeria Police on October 17, 2025.

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Adeyemi was eventually arrested on October 27, 2025, at his office inside the Federal Secretariat.

Police later filed an eight-count charge against him and two other suspects, identified only as Femi and Anu, who are currently said to be on the run.

Among the allegations are conspiracy, forgery, impersonation and producing fake official documents from the Presidency.

One of the charges reads:

"That you, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew, forged an appointment letter purported to have been issued by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila."

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Another count alleges: "That you falsely personate as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council."

READ ALSO: CBN revokes licences of 46 microfinance banks — see full list of affected organisations

34 bank accounts and a CBN account allegedly discovered

Investigators face growing scrutiny after revealing that the suspect managed to circumvent traditional financial guardrails to open a functional account with the CBN.

Police investigators say they uncovered 34 bank accounts, including nine allegedly opened in the names of government agencies that do not exist.

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Even more shocking, investigators claim Adeyemi successfully opened an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after allegedly presenting forged government documents to the Office of the Accountant-General.

The Presidency insists no government money was paid into the account, but police described the move as an attempt to infiltrate Nigeria's financial system.

According to investigators, search warrants executed at his office and residence led to the recovery of forged appointment letters, fake official letterheads, government correspondence and several other documents.

Police also alleged that three officials from the Office of the Accountant-General were posted to his office in August 2025 but reportedly performed no official government duties while there.

Ambassadors reportedly attended his meetings

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Before his arrest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly became suspicious after Adeyemi hosted ambassadors at the Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja without informing the ministry.

The ministry reportedly described the action as a breach of diplomatic protocol.

In his petition to security agencies, Gbajabiamila wrote:

"The attention of this office has been drawn to the activities of certain individuals and groups engaged in the forgery of official appointment letters purportedly issued from my office.

"The fake documents, bearing falsified signatures, reference and folio numbers, and seals, have been used to claim leadership appointments to non-existent entities, with particular reference to the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council."

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He added: "They have been parading themselves as a legitimate government agency, hosting meetings with both foreigners and Nigerian citizens, and even going so far as to request a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United States of America to facilitate visas for some of their staff.

"The above development not only constitutes a serious criminal act but also undermines the integrity of the Presidency and the credibility of official government communication."

Fresh controversy over 2026 budget

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, who originally petitioned security agencies about the forgery in late 2025, has fiercely denied the suspect's counter-claims of bribery.

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The case has become even more controversial because Adeyemi insists the agency was real.

Speaking during a press conference, he accused Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila of making conflicting statements and alleged that references to the PFIPC appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

He questioned how an agency the Presidency now says never existed allegedly received a budget allocation.

He also made corruption allegations against the Chief of Staff, claiming he demanded money and a percentage of the agency's take-off grant to secure his appointment.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Gbajabiamila has consistently denied any involvement.

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Adeyemi has called on President Bola Tinubu to establish an independent panel to investigate the matter, review the budget documents and examine the circumstances surrounding the death of one of the individuals linked to the case.

Falana calls for independent investigation

Falana questions how a body the government now describes as fictitious could allegedly have a budget line and access to a CBN account.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, says the Presidency cannot simply clear anyone involved.

According to him: "The Presidency is not in a position to clear anybody. It is the duty of the police and anti-graft agencies to investigate cases of official corruption.

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"The Presidency can only refer Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the other individual, to the ICPC because allegations of fraud and corruption have been raised."

Falana also questioned how a body the government now describes as fictitious could allegedly have a budget line and access to a CBN account.

He said: "The government will have to explain to Nigerians how a whopping sum of N24bn was budgeted for an unknown agency, as well as how that agency had accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria."

Adeyemi is expected to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 27, 2026, where the forgery and impersonation case against him will continue.

For now, the Presidency maintains that the PFIPC never existed officially, while the police prosecution continues.