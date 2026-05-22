Police officer shot five times cries out for help, needs urgent surgeries

Police officer shot five times cries out for help, needs urgent surgeries

Nigerian police officer with bullet injuries cries out over government neglect, says he needs urgent surgery abroad

A Nigerian police officer, SP Musa Mohamed, who survived a 2021 shooting, has appealed for financial help to return to India for further surgeries, saying government support has not come through.

SP Musa Mohamed says he was shot five times in 2021 and still needs further surgery.

He claims he has written to federal, state and local authorities without success.

The officer is seeking funds to return to India for additional medical treatment.

His appeal has sparked public sympathy and calls for better welfare for injured officers.

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A Nigerian police officer , SP Musa Mohamed, who says he survived a shooting incident in 2021 after sustaining five gunshot wounds to his abdomen, has appealed to Nigerians and government authorities for urgent financial and medical assistance to continue his treatment abroad.

In a widely circulated statement, the officer explained that he had previously travelled to India for medical treatment but said he still requires additional surgeries that cannot be completed without returning.

WATCH: 'I'm Dying In Silence': Police Officer Shot 5 Times By Bandits Cries Out Over Alleged Abandonment By Nigerian Police pic.twitter.com/C9O42ligGz — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 22, 2026

According to him, he is currently in a critical health condition and has been struggling to access further support from government institutions despite repeated appeals.

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He said he had written to federal authorities, his state government, and local officials seeking assistance to return to India for further surgeries, but claimed his requests had not been approved.

The officer stated that he still requires multiple medical procedures, which he listed as part of his ongoing treatment needs, and said his condition has made it difficult for him to live a normal life.

“I’ve been giving updates about my health condition… I’m here to plead with Nigerians. I am dying in silence,” he said in the emotional appeal.

He added that despite trying to remain strong, his condition has continued to worsen and he can no longer manage the situation alone. He urged Nigerians to assist him in any way possible, either financially or by helping him return to India for further treatment.

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The officer also shared bank account details, asking for donations, noting that even small contributions would help him continue his treatment journey.

His appeal has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy and calling for better welfare and medical support systems for injured security personnel who suffer life-changing injuries in the line of duty.

The case highlights broader concerns about post-injury care for officers wounded during active service, especially those who require long-term or specialised treatment abroad.

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