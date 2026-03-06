Advertisement

President Tinubu Approves Ambassador Postings, Assigns Reno Omoki to Mexico

Gift Davies
15:37 - 06 March 2026
President Tinubu has approved ambassador postings for career and non-career diplomats to dozens of countries, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs set to begin induction immediately.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of ambassadors-designate, both non-career and career diplomats, to various countries and international organisations, following their Senate confirmation in December 2025. The move is aimed at bolstering Nigeria's diplomatic presence across the globe.

The list features prominent non-career appointees with diverse backgrounds alongside experienced career foreign service officers. Notable names include media personality Reno Omokri (Mexico), former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu (Qatar), and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany).

Non-Career Ambassadors

  1. Senator Grace Bent — Togo

  2. Sen. Ita Enang — South Africa

  3. Ikpeazu Victor — Spain

  4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu — Israel

  5. Mahmud Yakubu — Qatar

  6. Paul Oga Adikwu — The Vatican City (Holy See)

  7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas — The Philippines

  8. Mr. Reno Omokri — Mexico

  9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR) — Hungary

  10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo — Portugal

  11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa — Japan

  12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence — Athens, Greece

  13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim — Warsaw, Poland

  14. Aminu Dalhatu — United Kingdom (UK)

  15. Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau — China

  16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari — Gambia

  17. Olufemi Pedro — Australia

  18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu — Argentina

  19. Lateef Kayode Are — USA

  20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji — Russia

  21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim — UN Permanent Representative

  22. Femi Fani-Kayode — Germany

  23. Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole — Canada

  24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence — Austria

  25. Mrs. Lola Akande — Sweden

  26. Ayodele Oke — France

  27. Yakubu N. Gambo — Saudi Arabia

  28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut — South Korea

  29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN — Ireland

  30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar — Tunisia

  31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe — Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Career Ambassadors

  1. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka — Cote d'Ivoire

  2. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim — Niger

  3. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi — Sao Tome and Principe

  4. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele — Algeria

  5. Endoni Syndoph Paebi — Burkina Faso

  6. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno — Egypt

  7. Amb. Jane Adams Michael — Jamaica

  8. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra — Zambia

  9. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David — Mali

  10. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosien — Equatorial Guinea

  11. Amb. Wasa Segun Ige — Lebanon

  12. Ruben Abimbola Samuel — Italy

  13. Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley — Mozambique

  14. Amb. Magaji Umar — DR Congo

  15. Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru — India

  16. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad — Senegal

  17. Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde — Ghana

  18. Amb. Aminu Nasir — Ethiopia

  19. Abubakar Musa Musa — Chad

  20. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris — Netherlands

  21. Amb. Bako Adamu Umar — Morocco

  22. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed — Malaysia

  23. Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle — Tanzania

  24. Amb. Shaga John Shamah — Botswana

  25. Salau Hamza Mohammed — Iran

  26. Amb. Ibrahim Danlami — Kenya

  27. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola — Benin

  28. Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel — Belgium

  29. Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola — Switzerland

  30. Amb. Arewa Esther — Namibia

  31. Amb. Gergadi Joseph John — Gabon

  32. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata — Sierra Leone

  33. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku — Sudan

  34. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru — Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify host governments and organisations, allowing the ambassadors to take up their duties in support of Nigeria's foreign policy goals. The Ministry has also conveyed nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all countries concerned, requesting their agreements in line with standard diplomatic practice.

President Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately commence an induction programme for all ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.

