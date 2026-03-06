President Tinubu Approves Ambassador Postings, Assigns Reno Omoki to Mexico

President Tinubu has approved ambassador postings for career and non-career diplomats to dozens of countries, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs set to begin induction immediately.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of ambassadors-designate, both non-career and career diplomats, to various countries and international organisations, following their Senate confirmation in December 2025. The move is aimed at bolstering Nigeria's diplomatic presence across the globe.

The list features prominent non-career appointees with diverse backgrounds alongside experienced career foreign service officers. Notable names include media personality Reno Omokri (Mexico), former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu (Qatar), and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany).

Non-Career Ambassadors

Senator Grace Bent — Togo Sen. Ita Enang — South Africa Ikpeazu Victor — Spain Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu — Israel Mahmud Yakubu — Qatar Paul Oga Adikwu — The Vatican City (Holy See) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas — The Philippines Mr. Reno Omokri — Mexico Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR) — Hungary Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo — Portugal Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa — Japan Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence — Athens, Greece Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim — Warsaw, Poland Aminu Dalhatu — United Kingdom (UK) Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau — China Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari — Gambia Olufemi Pedro — Australia Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu — Argentina Lateef Kayode Are — USA Amb. Joseph Sola Iji — Russia Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim — UN Permanent Representative Femi Fani-Kayode — Germany Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole — Canada Ajimobi Fatima Florence — Austria Mrs. Lola Akande — Sweden Ayodele Oke — France Yakubu N. Gambo — Saudi Arabia Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut — South Korea Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN — Ireland Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar — Tunisia Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe — Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Career Ambassadors

Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka — Cote d'Ivoire Besto Maimuna Ibrahim — Niger Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi — Sao Tome and Principe Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele — Algeria Endoni Syndoph Paebi — Burkina Faso Ahmed Mohammed Monguno — Egypt Amb. Jane Adams Michael — Jamaica Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra — Zambia Chima Geoggrey Lioma David — Mali Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosien — Equatorial Guinea Amb. Wasa Segun Ige — Lebanon Ruben Abimbola Samuel — Italy Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley — Mozambique Amb. Magaji Umar — DR Congo Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru — India Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad — Senegal Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde — Ghana Amb. Aminu Nasir — Ethiopia Abubakar Musa Musa — Chad Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris — Netherlands Amb. Bako Adamu Umar — Morocco Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed — Malaysia Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle — Tanzania Amb. Shaga John Shamah — Botswana Salau Hamza Mohammed — Iran Amb. Ibrahim Danlami — Kenya Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola — Benin Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel — Belgium Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola — Switzerland Amb. Arewa Esther — Namibia Amb. Gergadi Joseph John — Gabon Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata — Sierra Leone Danladi Yakubu Nyaku — Sudan Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru — Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify host governments and organisations, allowing the ambassadors to take up their duties in support of Nigeria's foreign policy goals. The Ministry has also conveyed nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all countries concerned, requesting their agreements in line with standard diplomatic practice.