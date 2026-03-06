Age verification required
President Tinubu Approves Ambassador Postings, Assigns Reno Omoki to Mexico
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of ambassadors-designate, both non-career and career diplomats, to various countries and international organisations, following their Senate confirmation in December 2025. The move is aimed at bolstering Nigeria's diplomatic presence across the globe.
The list features prominent non-career appointees with diverse backgrounds alongside experienced career foreign service officers. Notable names include media personality Reno Omokri (Mexico), former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu (Qatar), and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany).
Non-Career Ambassadors
Senator Grace Bent — Togo
Sen. Ita Enang — South Africa
Ikpeazu Victor — Spain
Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu — Israel
Mahmud Yakubu — Qatar
Paul Oga Adikwu — The Vatican City (Holy See)
Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas — The Philippines
Mr. Reno Omokri — Mexico
Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (FMHR) — Hungary
Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo — Portugal
Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa — Japan
Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence — Athens, Greece
Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim — Warsaw, Poland
Aminu Dalhatu — United Kingdom (UK)
Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau — China
Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari — Gambia
Olufemi Pedro — Australia
Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu — Argentina
Lateef Kayode Are — USA
Amb. Joseph Sola Iji — Russia
Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim — UN Permanent Representative
Femi Fani-Kayode — Germany
Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole — Canada
Ajimobi Fatima Florence — Austria
Mrs. Lola Akande — Sweden
Ayodele Oke — France
Yakubu N. Gambo — Saudi Arabia
Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut — South Korea
Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN — Ireland
Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar — Tunisia
Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe — Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Career Ambassadors
Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka — Cote d'Ivoire
Besto Maimuna Ibrahim — Niger
Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi — Sao Tome and Principe
Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele — Algeria
Endoni Syndoph Paebi — Burkina Faso
Ahmed Mohammed Monguno — Egypt
Amb. Jane Adams Michael — Jamaica
Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra — Zambia
Chima Geoggrey Lioma David — Mali
Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosien — Equatorial Guinea
Amb. Wasa Segun Ige — Lebanon
Ruben Abimbola Samuel — Italy
Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley — Mozambique
Amb. Magaji Umar — DR Congo
Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru — India
Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad — Senegal
Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde — Ghana
Amb. Aminu Nasir — Ethiopia
Abubakar Musa Musa — Chad
Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris — Netherlands
Amb. Bako Adamu Umar — Morocco
Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed — Malaysia
Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle — Tanzania
Amb. Shaga John Shamah — Botswana
Salau Hamza Mohammed — Iran
Amb. Ibrahim Danlami — Kenya
Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola — Benin
Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel — Belgium
Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola — Switzerland
Amb. Arewa Esther — Namibia
Amb. Gergadi Joseph John — Gabon
Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata — Sierra Leone
Danladi Yakubu Nyaku — Sudan
Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru — Thailand
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify host governments and organisations, allowing the ambassadors to take up their duties in support of Nigeria's foreign policy goals. The Ministry has also conveyed nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all countries concerned, requesting their agreements in line with standard diplomatic practice.
President Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately commence an induction programme for all ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.