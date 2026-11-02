James Abiwon, the 29-year-old Nigerian sales executive who died after a tree fell on his car in London.

James Abiwon, the 29-year-old Nigerian sales executive who died after a tree fell on his car in London.

29-year-old man dies after tree crushes his car while discussing his 30th birthday plans with girlfriend

Tragedy struck north London as 29-year-old James Abiwon, a former semi-pro footballer and sales executive, died when a tree crushed his car during Storm Boelo while he was discussing 30th birthday plans with his girlfriend.

James Abiwon, a 29-year-old Nigerian sales executive, died after a tree fell onto his moving car in north London.

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His girlfriend said they were discussing his upcoming 30th birthday tournament when she heard the crash during their phone conversation.

Friends plan to hold the padel tournament in his memory, with proceeds expected to support his family.

James Abiwon was discussing plans for his 30th birthday with his girlfriend when a sudden crash interrupted their phone conversation. Moments later, the 29-year-old Nigerian sales executive was fighting for his life after a tree fell onto his moving car in the United Kingdom.

Abiwon was driving along Dollis Road in Mill Hill, north London, on Sunday, October 25, when the tree crushed his vehicle during Storm Boelo.

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His girlfriend, Aali Harvey, told the Mirror that they had been discussing a padel tournament he was organising to celebrate his upcoming birthday when she heard a loud crash.

Late James Abiwon and his girlfriend, Aali Harvey.

"He was talking about the padel event coming up for his birthday; he was mid-sentence, then I heard a sudden crash," she recalled.

Harvey said she subsequently heard him asking for help, with Abiwon reportedly saying: "Help me, I'm bleeding."

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She initially hoped he would escape the wreckage and return home. However, her fears grew when she learnt that emergency responders had been called and were attempting to rescue him.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene at around 12:30 p.m. Despite their efforts, Abiwon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police are working with the local authority and coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The accident scene.

Abiwon’s friend, Kwame Affum, told Metro that they had played padel together just two days before the accident. Affum, who had known him since they were 13, described him as someone full of energy and talent.

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"He was going to celebrate his 30th birthday in two weeks. It just seems impossible this has happened," he said.

The tournament Abiwon had planned will now go ahead in his memory, with proceeds expected to support his family, according to tributes and details reported after his death.

However, his friends and relatives remember him more than the young man whose life ended in a tragic accident.

Abiwon was a technology sales executive who had recently been named Business Development Representative of the Year at his company. He also graduated from the University of Essex with a first-class degree and played semi-professional football with Aldershot.

James Abiwon, the 29-year-old Nigerian sales executive who died after a tree fell on his car in London.

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Beyond his professional career and education, he pursued music, reportedly attracting around 40,000 views on YouTube.

His cousin, Tyrrell Okolo, described him as a "master of everything", recalling his talents and the many people he mentored.

For Affum, the sudden loss remains difficult to comprehend, particularly because they had spent time together only days earlier.

"I'm trying hard to get my head around this. I played padel with him just on Friday," he said.

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What was supposed to be a celebration of Abiwon's entry into a new decade of life will now become an opportunity for those who knew him to honour his memory.