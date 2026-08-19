You can now register your business for free under the FG’s 250,000 CAC registration scheme.

You can now register your business for free under the FG’s 250,000 CAC registration scheme.

You can now register your business for free: How to access FG’s 250,000 CAC slots

You can now register your business for free under the FG’s 250,000 CAC registration scheme. See who qualifies, how to apply and the official SMEDAN portal.

The Federal Government is providing free CAC Business Name registration for 250,000 eligible nano, micro and small businesses through the SMEDAN-CAC initiative.

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Interested business owners should use the official SMEDAN portal, where the CAC registration service is available.

The registration is meant to be free for beneficiaries, so entrepreneurs should be wary of anyone asking for money to secure or fast-track a slot.

The Federal Government has opened access to a programme that will allow 250,000 eligible Nigerian businesses to register their business names with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for free.

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The initiative is being implemented by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in partnership with the CAC.

It is aimed at helping small businesses that are still operating informally to become formally registered without having to pay the usual registration fees.

For many small business owners, the cost of registering with CAC can be one more expense to deal with when they are already trying to keep their businesses running.

The government-backed programme is intended to remove that particular barrier and make formalisation easier.

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Who can apply for the free CAC registration?

Nanos, micro and small businesses are eligible for FG's free CAC registration.

The programme is targeted at nano, micro and small businesses that have not yet registered their business names with CAC.

This could include entrepreneurs running businesses such as fashion, food, beauty, retail, agriculture, digital services, repairs, trading and other small-scale ventures.

Businesses that are already registered with CAC are not the target of the free registration offer.

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However, SMEDAN says businesses already captured in its database but without CAC registration may qualify for the programme.

The initiative is for Business Name registration. It should not be confused with registering a limited liability company or an incorporated trustee, which are separate registration categories.

How to apply for the free CAC registration

How to apply for the free CAC registration

Interested business owners are expected to begin the process through the official SMEDAN portal.

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Step 1: Visit the SMEDAN portal

Applicants should avoid links sent by individuals on social media or through private messages and make sure they are using the official portal.

Step 2: Create an account

You will need to provide basic personal information, including your name, email address and phone number, and create a password.

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Step 3: Complete your MSME profile

Provide accurate information about your business and complete the registration form on the portal.

You should carefully check the information before submitting it because incorrect details can create problems during verification.

Step 4: Indicate that your business is not CAC-registered

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When asked whether the business already has a CAC registration number, select “No” if the business has not previously been registered.

Step 5: Submit your application

Review your information and submit the form.

After submission, applicants should wait for communication from SMEDAN regarding their eligibility and the next stage of the CAC registration process. Being able to submit an application does not by itself mean that the applicant has already received a CAC certificate.

Do I have to pay for the registration?

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No.

The CAC registration covered by this programme is free for successful beneficiaries because the government is covering the applicable registration cost.

SMEDAN and CAC announced the partnership in September 2025 as part of efforts to formalise 250,000 MSMEs across Nigeria.

beware of scammers

This means business owners should be particularly careful about anyone asking them to pay a fee to access the programme.

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CAC will not ask beneficiaries to pay someone to fast-track their free registration.

If someone contacts you claiming to be an agent and asks for money before helping you access the programme, be cautious. The safest option is to use the official SMEDAN portal and rely on communication from the relevant government agencies.

While tehre is no fixed application deadline for the current programme, it is limited to 250,000 businesses, so interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply as soon as possible while the available slots last.

Why CAC registration matters for a small business

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Importance of registering your small business

Registering a business is more than getting a certificate.

Formal registration can make it easier for an entrepreneur to establish the identity of the business, build credibility and participate in some government and private-sector opportunities that require formal business documentation.

SMEDAN has also linked formalisation with improved access to support programmes, business development opportunities and markets.