Bella Okagbue silent as Sheggz reveals he bought proposal ring before their breakup

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has addressed his breakup with fellow reality star, Bella Okagbue, months after fans began speculating about the status of their relationship.

Sheggz has opened up about his breakup with Bella Okagbue and said he has been single since January 2026.

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Sheggz revealed he bought a proposal ring for Bella before their relationship ended.

Bella Okagbue has yet to respond to Sheggz’s statement about their breakup and relationship.

Sheggz explained that he decided to speak publicly to clarify his position and prevent his name and character from being unfairly tarnished. The reality star denied cheating on Bella and disclosed that he has been single since January 2026.

He also revealed that 2025 was a difficult year for him as he spent a significant amount of time in and out of the hospital. According to him, he returned to Nigeria in October after treatment and recovery in England and later discovered information that made him question the honesty in his relationship.

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“I am a brother, a friend to many, and most importantly, I know the values I stand for. I am not an abuser.

“For clarity, I did not cheat on Bella, and I have been single since January 2026.

“Much of 2025 was an extremely difficult period for me as I spent a significant amount of time in and out of hospital. I am genuinely grateful to be alive after everything I experienced. Following treatment and recovery in England, I returned to Nigeria in October 2025, where I became aware of information that caused me to question the honesty within our relationship. I had given several opportunities since 2024 for the truth to be shared with me, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

Sheggz said the situation was particularly difficult because he had loved Bella deeply and believed they could spend their lives together. He added that he struggled with how the matter was handled and felt there was not enough remorse or understanding.

According to him, although the relationship ended in January, both parties made attempts to reconcile before he eventually concluded that the trust and respect required for marriage were no longer there.

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Sheggz also disclosed that he had serious plans to marry Bella and had gone so far as to purchase an engagement ring before their relationship ended.

“I genuinely wanted the relationship to work. I even went as far as purchasing a ring because I believed in the possibility of a future together.”

He said he had to accept that despite the love they shared, the relationship was no longer right for them.

Sheggz added that he respects Bella’s family and understands that they may have their own perspective on the situation. He maintained that he made sincere efforts to save the relationship and has no interest in a public exchange of accusations.

The statement has since sparked reactions from fans and friends, with many revisiting old videos and photos of the former couple, particularly moments from their time together in the Big Brother Naija house.

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Sheggz and Bella met during the 2022 edition of Big Brother Naija, where their relationship became one of the season's biggest storylines. The pair, popularly known by fans as “Shella”, continued their relationship after leaving the show and remained one of the most followed BBNaija couples.

Their relationship also survived previous breakup rumours. In January 2024, Sheggz dismissed reports of a split and described Bella as his “wife”.

By May 2026, however, speculation about trouble in the relationship intensified after fans noticed changes in their social media activities, including unfollowing each other and the removal of some pictures.

Despite the growing speculation, the pair continued to have professional links and were still associated with similar brand ambassador activities as recently as July 2026.