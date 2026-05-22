New Nigerian artists to watch in 2025/2026, and why 6unny is already ahead

Nigerian music does not slow down long enough for anyone to catch their breath. Every few months, a new name surfaces, earns a moment, and either builds on it or disappears into the noise.

In 2025 and into 2026, the emerging wave has been genuinely impressive; artists like FOLA, Mavo, Kunmie, OML and Kiddcarder have all staked early claims on different corners of the sound, but while that conversation has been happening loudly and publicly, something quieter and arguably more considered has been taking shape under Triiplanetary Records. His name is 6unny, and he is already ahead of where most people think he is.

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Born Atiri Favour Ayobami Gregory III, 6unny is Delta-born and Lagos-raised, the big heart of Nigeria meeting the Centre of Excellence, in his own words. His relationship with music did not begin in a studio or through a viral moment.

It began at twelve years old in Chapel of Light, when he was caught writing what his pastor assumed was a love letter, made to stand in front of the entire congregation, and forced to prove it was a song. He sang it. That was 2012. The song was called “I miss you Girl”.

That origin story matters because it tells you something about the kind of artist he has become - someone who commits fully under pressure, who does not collapse when asked to perform before the world is ready to receive him. Those are not manufactured qualities. They are either there, or they are not, and in 6unny, they have been there since the beginning.

His stage name carries that same weight. Inherited from his father, whose nickname was Sunny, it was taken and personalised into something new that still honours where it came from.

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Rising star 6unny

The Debut EP

Before Badland Recording , there was Friday Stars Party the Hardest, a debut EP that did exactly what a debut EP should do. It established an identity. Focused on R&B and Afrobeats, it introduced an artist who understood mood, pacing, and what it means to make a song that earns its place in someone’s playlist rather than demanding it.

The EP found its audience honestly. After Party travelled organically, reaching listeners without a campaign behind it, the purest signal that a song has genuine emotional resonance. Fashionista earned unprompted love from Twitter influencers who simply vibed to it and said so publicly.

Music critic Ayomide Tayo reviewed the project and called it good. 6unny performed the songs live on Clout Africa. None of these is headline numbers; all of them are the kind of early signals that separate artists who are building something real from those chasing a moment.

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The eight-track mixtape moves across Afrobeats, R&B, rock, rap, pop and trap

Badland Recording and the Statement of Range

If the EP was an introduction, Badland Recording is a declaration. The eight-track mixtape moves across Afrobeats, R&B, rock, rap, pop and trap, not as a genre exercise or an attempt to chase multiple audiences at once, but as the most honest document of who 6unny actually is. An artist shaped by Delta roots and Lagos energy, by church drums and street rhythm, by emotion that does not always fit neatly into one sonic category.

In a moment where many emerging Nigerian artists are excelling by going deep into a single lane, 6unny has chosen to go wide and to do it with enough conviction that the width reads as identity rather than indecision. That is a significantly harder thing to pull off. The artists who manage it tend to be the ones with a long career ahead of them.

Le Jardin is pure Afrobeats; Groovy, mid-tempo, built for the body and connecting emotions through the melody and lyrics

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The lead single off Badland Recording is the clearest distillation of everything 6unny is building toward. Le Jardin : it is pure Afrobeats; Groovy, mid-tempo, built for the body and connecting emotions through the melody and lyrics, but beneath the groove is a genuinely specific emotional story. This is not a generic love song; it is a surrender song, an artist writing about everything he has left behind for a girl who has become his entire world, reckoning with the cost of that choice and finding it worth it.

What makes Le Jardin remarkable beyond its sound is what it does with language. 6unny moves across French, English, Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba within a single track, not for novelty, but because that is how Lagos actually sounds. That is how Nigerian life actually moves. A song that speaks in five languages simultaneously is a song that was never built for one audience. It is built for everyone who has ever stood at the intersection of who they were and who they chose to become.

The Strategy Behind the Silence

One of the most deliberate and underappreciated choices 6unny has made in his early career is to work solo. In an industry where features and collaborations are treated as the fastest route to visibility, where appearing on the right song with the right name can shortcut years of independent building, he has chosen to establish his identity on his own terms first. To know who he is as an artist before introducing other voices into the conversation.

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That chapter is coming to a close, collaborations are on the horizon, but the foundation they will be built on is entirely his own, which means whatever comes next will carry real weight rather than borrowed shine.

6unny is signed to Triiplanetary Records

Why He Is Already Ahead

The Nigerian music conversation in 2025 and 2026 has largely been about who can move the fastest. Viral moments, streaming milestones, co-signs from established names, brand endorsements, e.t.c. These things matter, but the artists who define a generation rather than a moment tend to operate on a different timeline; one built around identity, craft, and the patience to let the work accumulate before the world catches up.

6unny is operating on that timeline. Two projects in, he has a genuinely compelling origin story, a sonic range that most artists spend a decade trying to develop, a lead single in Le Jardin that proves he can anchor a project with something memorable, and the discipline to have built all of it alone before opening the door to collaboration.

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He is signed to Triiplanetary Records, and he’s building amazing experiences in music. Badland Recording is out now, and Le Jardin is the lead single. 6unny is the name to know before the rest of the world figures it out.

6unny is signed to Triiplanetary Records . Badland Recording is available now on all streaming platforms.