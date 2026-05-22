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FIFA introduces sign language broadcasts for 2026 World Cup matches

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 18:01 - 22 May 2026
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FIFA introduces sign language broadcast of world cup matches
FIFA has announced plans to introduce sign language broadcasts for selected matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup to improve accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing fans worldwide.
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  • FIFA plans to introduce sign language broadcasts for 2026 World Cup matches.

  • The feature is aimed at deaf and hard-of-hearing football fans.

  • Other accessibility features may include subtitles and audio support.

  • The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

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Football governing body FIFA has announced plans to introduce sign language broadcasts for selected matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as part of efforts to make the tournament more accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing fans around the world.

The initiative is expected to allow viewers with hearing disabilities to follow live match commentary, announcements and key moments through sign language interpretation during broadcasts.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is already being described as one of the most historic editions of the tournament due to its expanded format and larger global audience.

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According to reports, FIFA’s latest accessibility plans are aimed at ensuring that football can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of physical ability or communication barriers.

In addition to sign language broadcasts, the football body is also expected to improve other accessibility features during the tournament. These may include live subtitles, closed captions, audio commentary for visually impaired fans and better accessibility support inside stadiums.

The move has been welcomed by disability rights advocates and football supporters, many of whom say deaf fans are often excluded from the full experience of live sporting broadcasts because they cannot access real-time spoken commentary and analysis.

Reports suggest FIFA may collaborate with broadcasters and accessibility experts across different countries to provide sign language interpretation tailored to regional audiences and languages.

The development reflects a growing global push for inclusivity in sports and entertainment, with many organisations now under pressure to make events more accessible to people living with disabilities.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will also be the first in history to feature 48 national teams instead of the traditional 32-team format. The tournament is expected to attract millions of fans both physically and through television and online broadcasts worldwide.

RELATED: Burna Boy and Shakira team up for the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem

Over the years, FIFA has launched several campaigns promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in football, but many disability advocates believe this latest move could become one of the organisation’s biggest accessibility steps yet.

Although FIFA is yet to release full details on how the sign language broadcasts will operate, many fans online have already praised the initiative as a positive and long-overdue development in global sports broadcasting.

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