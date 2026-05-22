'I smoked 40 sticks a day for 13 years': Ebuka opens up on nicotine addiction as Banky W revisits porn struggle

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu says he smoked up to 40 cigarettes daily for 13 years, while Banky W revisited his past pornography addiction on Mentality with Ebuka.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed he smoked for 13 years after starting in JSS3 due to peer pressure.

Banky W also revisited his past struggle with pornography addiction during a candid conversation on Mentality with Ebuka.

The episode, featuring Aproko Doctor, explored addiction, recovery, shame, and the difficulty of breaking harmful habits.

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed that he began smoking in JSS3 and spent the next 13 years addicted to cigarettes, reaching a peak of two packs, roughly 40 sticks, every single day by the time he was in university.

The television host made the disclosure on the latest episode of his podcast Mentality with Ebuka, which aired on Friday, May 22. The episode featured singer and pastor Banky W and medical content creator Aproko Doctor in a candid conversation about addiction, its origins, and the long road out of it.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reflects on his past smoking addiction during his podcast.

"I started smoking in JSS3, which is crazy young," Ebuka said. "It was basically peer pressure, wanting to prove myself, wanting to belong. By the time I was done with secondary school, I had become full-on. Got into university, and by university, I was doing about two packs a day. That's about 40 sticks of cigarettes every single day."

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He added that his exit from the habit was less a dramatic decision and more a test of willpower. "The last stick of cigarettes I had was in February 2008. I didn't quit. I just kept saying let me see how much longer I will hold out for, and now it's been almost 18 years."

Singer and pastor Banky W discusses his past struggle with pornography addiction.

Banky W used the same platform to revisit a confession he had made publicly before, his years-long struggle with pornography addiction, tracing it back to a freshman dormitory in a New York university where a classmate had shared an open hard drive filled with explicit content accessible to the entire floor.

"I wonder how many of us got trapped in that moment," he said. He described the experience of trying to stop as a confrontation with something far more entrenched than he had anticipated.

Aproko Doctor joins the conversation with Ebuka and Banky W

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"When it's now time to stop, you realise you're dealing with demons that are much stronger than you. That was where the reality dawned on me." He said it took a deliberate journey to reach a place of freedom, and that he has since addressed the issue openly from the pulpit, part of what he described as a growing willingness among pastors to tackle subjects previously considered too uncomfortable for the church.