Entire cabinet of Equatorial Guinea resigns over failure to deliver in campaign promises

Entire cabinet of Equatorial Guinea resigns over failure to deliver in campaign promises

Entire cabinet of Equatorial Guinea resigns over failure to deliver in government performance (see full details)

Equatorial Guinea's entire cabinet has resigned after reportedly achieving only 10% of its targets, with authorities citing poor performance and failure to deliver on key government commitments.

Equatorial Guinea's entire cabinet has resigned after a review found it achieved only about 10% of its targets.

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Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua submitted the resignation on behalf of the government.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue described the government's performance as "clearly insufficient."

President Teodoro Obiang is expected to appoint a new cabinet following the mass resignation.

The entire cabinet of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after the government reportedly failed to deliver on most of the promises and development targets it set for itself.

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Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua submitted the resignation of the government following a performance review that found the administration had achieved only about 10 per cent of its objectives, according to Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Announcing the development, the vice president said the government's level of performance was "clearly insufficient" and fell far below expectations.

Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua

The resignation affects ministers and senior government officials and is expected to pave the way for a cabinet reshuffle by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled the Central African country since 1979.

According to officials, the decision followed an assessment of the government's performance in implementing key development programmes and campaign commitments.

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Authorities did not provide a detailed breakdown of the targets that were missed. However, local reports indicated that concerns had been raised over delays in infrastructure projects, slow economic diversification efforts, administrative inefficiencies and governance challenges.

The ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea reportedly cited poor execution of government programmes and inadequate delivery of public services among the reasons behind the decision.

Vice President Mangue said the government had not met the expectations of the country's leadership and citizens, making changes necessary.

The development is unusual in a region where governments rarely step down collectively over performance concerns.

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President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

Despite the mass resignation, citizens do not expect major changes to the country's power structure, as President Obiang remains firmly in control of the government and political system.

Obiang is one of the world's longest-serving leaders, having taken power in a 1979 coup. His administration has overseen Equatorial Guinea's transformation into one of Africa's leading oil producers, although the country has continued to face criticism over governance, transparency and economic inequality.

A new cabinet is expected to be appointed in the coming days as the government seeks to improve performance and accelerate implementation of national development plans.