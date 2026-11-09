Corps members sleep in an overcrowded hall at the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, as concerns over welfare grow

Corps members sleep in an overcrowded hall at the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, as concerns over welfare grow

WATCH: NYSC members share shocking video of packed Ogun camp, say “we can’t believe this is happening”

A viral video depicting overcrowded living conditions at the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, has sparked widespread public outrage, with civic groups calling the situation a national disgrace.

A viral video showed corps members sleeping in an overcrowded multipurpose hall at the NYSC orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corps members and other Nigerians criticised the living conditions, describing them as unacceptable.

MonITNG called the situation a national disgrace and urged the NYSC and the Federal Government to improve accommodation and other camp facilities.

Some social media users argued that responsibility lies with the NYSC, while others alleged that male corps members were moved from their hostel to accommodate female corps members.

A viral video showing the living conditions inside the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, has triggered outrage online, with many Nigerians questioning the welfare of prospective corps members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The footage, shared by corps members at the camp, showed dozens of graduates sleeping in a crowded multipurpose hall after it was reportedly converted into a temporary hostel due to a shortage of accommodation.

In the video, mattresses were laid side by side on the floor with little space between them, raising concerns about overcrowding and the camp's readiness for the 2026 Batch C orientation exercise.

WATCH: Unfortunately, this is the condition at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Shagamu, Ogun State, in 2026. Our graduates deserve better. Is this really how Nigeria treats its future leaders? #NYSC #Nigeria https://t.co/BHrXCAtTgQ — Nigerian News (@Nigerians_New) November 8, 2026

One corps member on X, Ayohid01 (@ayohid01), expressed disbelief over the situation.

"Bro, I can't believe I am experiencing this right now at Ogun State camp. Unna no try at all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: UAE gives 250 Palestinian couples dream wedding in Gaza after war forced many to postpone marriage

The video has since generated widespread reactions, with many Nigerians saying graduates deserve better living conditions during the mandatory three-week orientation programme.

Another X user, Chude (@Chude_ND1), compared the situation to conditions in displacement camps.

"Imagine NYSC Orientation Camp Shagamu, Ogun State in 2026. Even people in IDP camps in Gaza are not living like this. We have serious problem in this country."

Reacting to the video, CandyLove (@DazylingQueen) described the conditions as unacceptable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The living conditions at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Shagamu, Ogun State, in 2026 are absolutely unacceptable. It's heartbreaking to see Nigerian graduates subjected to conditions like this. We have a serious national problem, and the people responsible need to do better."

The issue also caught the attention of MonITNG (@monitng), a civic technology and accountability organisation, which described the reported conditions as "a national disgrace that demands immediate intervention."

The organisation alleged that some prospective corps members were asked to return home because there was not enough accommodation, while others struggled to find places to sleep.

READ ALSO: Man who believed his mother was possessed shoots her dead after she threatened to evict him from her home

It questioned the planning behind the orientation exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"How can a national programme responsible for receiving thousands of graduates fail to make adequate preparations for their arrival? Was the number of prospective corps members not known beforehand? Why were sufficient accommodation, sanitation and other essential facilities not provided?"

MonITNG called on the NYSC Director-General, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and other relevant authorities to investigate the situation and improve accommodation, healthcare, sanitation, feeding and security across orientation camps.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians argued that the criticism should be directed at the NYSC, since it is a Federal Government programme responsible for managing orientation camps and posting corps members to different states.

Another X user, identified as nba (@nba101i), claimed that male corps members were moved out of their hostel to make space for female corps members.

"This is currently live at NYSC camp in Sagamu. The boys were sent out from their hostel for no reason just to bring other females to the only boys hostel in this camp. This is unfair. You guys can do better honestly I'm currently pissed."

Advertisement

Advertisement