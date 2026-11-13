'He will return' - Tension between Mbappe, Zidane played down after Nations League defeat

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has played down speculation of any issues with captain Kylian Mbappe.

The France boss also confirmed the Real Madrid forward is expected to feature against Turkey on Sunday after missing the 3-1 Nations League defeat to Italy.

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Mbappe, who finished second in the 2026 Ballon d'Or, sat out the San Siro clash with a minor hamstring issue.

Speaking after the match, Zidane said: “I hope so; that’s why he stayed. I don’t think it’s anything serious. The idea is to have him play.”

The decision to keep the captain in camp rather than release him early has been presented as a practical move to monitor his recovery ahead of the next game against Turkey in Bordeaux.

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Zidane had earlier stressed a zero-risk approach, noting Mbappe “felt a slight pain” and was disappointed to miss the Italy game but remained with the squad.

After Zidane confirmed that Mbappé would play no part in France's Nations League meeting with Italy on Thursday, speculation spread that the pair were not seeing eye to eye.

As per a report from French football insider Abdellah Boulma:

"Contrary to reports circulating, no private jet was waiting for Kylian Mbappé in Paris to take him back to Madrid.

🔺 Contrairement aux informations qui circulent, aucun avion privé n’attendait Kylian Mbappé à Paris pour le ramener à Madrid. Aucune tension non plus entre Zinédine Zidane et l’attaquant français, ménagé pour la rencontre face à l’Italie. #EDF — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) November 12, 2026

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"There was also no tension between Zinédine Zidane and the French striker, who was being rested for the match against Italy."

Mbappe is now expected to return against Turkey in a game France are under pressure to win.