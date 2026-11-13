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Veteran actress Iya Gbonkan plays video vixen in Gen Z star Khaid’s new music video

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 08:35 - 13 November 2026
Veteran actress Iya Gbonkan with singer Khaid in a music video
Veteran Nollywood actress Iya Gbonkan has made an unexpected appearance as a video vixen in the music video for Gen Z singer Khaid’s latest release, Yasin.
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  • Veteran actress Iya Gbonkan surprised fans with an appearance as a video vixen in Khaid’s new music video, Yasin.

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  • Khaid displayed Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves in the music video, while Iya Gbonkan later joined him on the dance floor.

  • Khaid featured Fuji star Saheed Osupa on Yasin, which was released on Friday.

The singer shared a snippet of the music video on YouTube, which featured the veteran actress alongside several younger video vixens.

The video opens with Khaid showing off Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves as Iya Gbonkan watches. Dressed in three-quarter-length blue and red trousers, the singer embraces a youthful streetwear look, while the actress maintains her signature traditional style in a red outfit.

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In another scene, Khaid and Iya Gbonkan appear together as they smoke and enjoy themselves. The actress eventually joins the singer to show off her own dance moves.

The snippet takes another unexpected turn towards the end when a group of reverend sisters appear and attempt to stop the singer.

The song, Yasin, was released on Friday, with Khaid featuring Fuji music star Saheed Osupa.

Khaid, whose real name is Sulaimon Solomon, rose to prominence in 2022 after signing with Neville Records. He gained attention with his breakout single With You, which helped establish him as one of the young voices in Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

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Iya Gbonkan, on the other hand, is a veteran Yoruba actress known for her decades-long career in Nollywood, particularly for her roles in Yoruba-language films. Her appearance in Khaid's music video offers an unusual crossover between two generations of Nigerian entertainment.

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