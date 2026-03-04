The Job Market Was Already Tough in Nigeria, World Bank Says It’s About to Get Worse

The World Bank projects 1.2 billion young people will enter the workforce over the next decade, with only 400 million jobs to go around. Here's what that means for you

The numbers are down. Over the next 10 to 15 years, approximately 1.2 billion young people across developing countries will reach working age. The global economy, according to the World Bank, is only on track to create around 400 million jobs in that same period. That leaves roughly 800 million people, a significant portion of them in Nigeria and across Africa, entering a labour market that simply does not have room for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

In a blog post published on its official platform, the Washington-based institution described the demographic shifts unfolding across developing economies as "one of the most consequential but underappreciated forces shaping the global economy." World Bank Group President Ajay Banga noted that while global attention gravitates toward immediate crises like conflicts, market volatility, and technological disruption, slower-moving structural demographics are likely to carry deeper, longer-lasting consequences.

"This challenge is not only a development issue," Banga wrote. "It is an economic challenge and increasingly a national security concern." The Bank warned that failure to close the employment gap could fuel irregular migration, social unrest, and insecurity, particularly in regions with the fastest-growing youth populations.

Nigeria, alongside dozens of other developing economies across Africa and South Asia, sits at the centre of that gap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why the Jobs Aren't There

For Nigeria and much of the global south, the problem runs deeper than just population growth. Economies across the region have increasingly shifted toward capital-intensive sectors, including oil, high-end services, and emerging tech, that generate revenue without generating mass employment. Manufacturing, which historically absorbed large volumes of young workers, never scaled the way it did in East Asia.

For the 25 to 35 demographic, the barriers are systemic. Unreliable power supply raises operating costs for small businesses before they find their footing. Weak contract enforcement discourages investment. Infrastructure gaps make logistics expensive and expansion difficult. The traditional path, which used to be graduate, find a job, build a career, is now broken and not because of personal failure; It is broken because the structure behind it was never fully built.

Youth unemployment is projected to rise even further

Digital Economy and Freelancing: What Is Actually Working

Advertisement

Advertisement

The digital economy has offered a partial answer. Remote work, freelancing, and tech-enabled entrepreneurship have created real income streams for a segment of young Nigerians. But these remain fragile wins. They are not yet structurally supported by policy, and they are largely inaccessible to those without reliable internet, devices, or the educational background to compete in global digital markets.

The World Bank pointed to skills development partnerships such as a centre in Bhubaneswar, India, that trains nearly 38,000 people annually in market-aligned programmes, as models worth replicating. It also highlighted trade finance guarantees and private-sector investment tools as part of its three-pillar jobs strategy, built around infrastructure development, business environment reform, and support for small and medium enterprises.

What Needs to Change

The Bank has urged world leaders to place job creation at the centre of upcoming G-7 and G-20 discussions, warning that the window for early intervention is narrowing. The argument is straightforward: demographic growth is either an economic asset or a destabilising force, and which one it becomes depends almost entirely on policy decisions made in the next few years.

For Nigeria, those decisions cannot come fast enough.

Advertisement