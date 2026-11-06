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FIFA U17 WWC

You were wrong - Brazil coach feared Nigeria's power, but got destroyed by Flamingos football

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:50 - 06 November 2026
Brazil's Rilany believed they were ready for Nigeria's physical abilities.
Brazil's Rilany believed they were ready for Nigeria's physical abilities.
Before the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final, Brazil coach Rilany identified Nigeria's physicality as the biggest threat. What followed was a football lesson as the Flamingos outplayed, outshot and outclassed Brazil to reach their first-ever World Cup final.
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  • Brazil coach Rilany highlighted Nigeria's physical strength before the semi-final clash.

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  • The Flamingos dominated Brazil 3-1 to qualify for their first-ever U-17 Women's World Cup final.

  • Nigeria registered 35 shots compared to Brazil's seven in one of the tournament's most one-sided matches.

  • After the defeat, Rilany admitted her team struggled with Nigeria's transitions and technical superiority.

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Ahead of Brazil's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final against Nigeria, coach Rilany appeared to know exactly what she was preparing for. Or so she thought.

Speaking before the match, the Brazilian manager highlighted the Flamingos' physical qualities and relentless energy as the major danger facing her side.

Brazil's Rilany believed they were ready for Nigeria's physical abilities.
Brazil's Rilany believed they were ready for Nigeria's physical abilities.

"I'm expecting an extremely difficult match. Nigeria are a very physical team. By the 90th minute, they'll probably still be running as if it were the fifth. We'll need to be very strategic with our game plan to find ways to hurt Nigeria."

It was a reasonable assessment, after all, Nigeria had already stunned defending champions DPR Korea, battled past Mexico and Venezuela, and arrived in the semi-finals full of confidence.

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But when the whistle blew, it quickly became obvious that Brazil had misjudged where the real danger lay.

Nigeria Didn't Just Run - They Played

The pre-match narrative centred around Nigeria's athleticism, but the post-match story was about Nigeria's football.

From the opening minutes, Akeem Busari's side completely overwhelmed Brazil with movement, pressing, quick passing combinations and attacking intent. The Flamingos were superior in almost every department.

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Nigeria's Flamingos at the FIFA U17 WWC
Nigeria's Flamingos at the FIFA U17 WWC

While Brazil struggled to create openings, Nigeria repeatedly carved through the South American side with confidence and composure.

The first half could easily have produced multiple Nigerian goals. Queen Joseph threatened, Mary Dunstan came close, and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi was a constant menace. But Brazil survived only because the final touch was missing.

READ ALSO: Japan vs Nigeria: Time and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

Second-Half Destruction

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The breakthrough finally arrived after the interval. Adegbuyi drove inside from the right and her effort fell perfectly for Queen Joseph, who calmly slotted home to give Nigeria the lead.

Brazil had barely recovered when Awawu Bashiru doubled the advantage. Her delivery drifted over everyone inside the box, including the goalkeeper, and nestled into the net.

Brazil started well against Nigeria
Brazil started well against Nigeria

If there was fortune attached to the second goal, there was none attached to the third. It was pure quality.

A flowing Nigerian move ended with Bashiru receiving the ball, stepping past a defender and calmly finishing into the corner.

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At 3-0, the match was effectively over. Greise Kelly grabbed a late consolation goal for Brazil, but it did little to change the story of the night. Nigeria were simply better.

The Numbers Tell the Story

The scoreline only hinted at the extent of Nigeria's dominance as the Flamingos registered an astonishing 35 shots during the match.

Brazil managed just seven. More remarkably, Brazil's only effort on target before their late goal came in the final moments of the contest.

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Nigeria Flamingos.
Nigeria Flamingos.

Nigeria dictated the tempo, controlled territory and created chance after chance. It was one of their finest performances at the tournament.

READ ALSO: How Jesus Owono Stunned Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles at AFCON 2023

Rilany Admits Reality

After the defeat, even the Brazil coach appeared to shift her explanation. Gone was the focus on physicality.

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Instead, she pointed to her team's technical shortcomings and Nigeria's effectiveness in transition.

"Just like against Ghana, when you make technical mistakes against teams that are more physical than those we are used to face, you will pay for that. "We suffered a lot from the transitions and counter-attacks."
Brazil wanted to hurt Nigeria but failed.
Brazil wanted to hurt Nigeria but failed.

The comments offered a stark contrast to her pre-match assessment because while Nigeria certainly possessed physical strength, that was not what sent Brazil home.

The Flamingos beat Brazil with movement, they beat them with quality. They beat them with tactics, and most importantly, they beat them with football.

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And that is why Nigeria are preparing for a World Cup final while Brazil are heading home wondering what just happened.

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