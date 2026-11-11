Millions of Nigerians abroad remain excluded from voting ahead of the 2027 presidential election despite sending billions of dollars home each year

Millions of Nigerians abroad remain excluded from voting ahead of the 2027 presidential election despite sending billions of dollars home each year

Nigerians abroad remitted over $60 billion in three years — here's how your vote can still count

Despite contributing over $22 billion in annual remittances, millions of diaspora Nigerians remain excluded from direct participation in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

Millions of Nigerians living abroad remain unable to vote in the 2027 general election because Nigeria still has no diaspora voting system.

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Peter Obi's viral video sparked debate after he urged Nigerians abroad to pressure relatives receiving financial support to vote or risk losing that support.

Nigeria received over $22 billion in diaspora remittances in 2025, highlighting the economic contribution of citizens who remain excluded from elections.

Calls for diaspora voting continue despite previous assurances from political leaders, with no system introduced ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

With less than 70 days until Nigeria's 2027 presidential election scheduled for January 16, one issue has returned to the spotlight — the continued exclusion of millions of Nigerians in the diaspora from voting.

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Despite years of advocacy and repeated promises by political leaders, Nigerians living abroad still cannot cast their votes unless they return home physically to register and vote.

The debate gained fresh momentum after a video of NDC's 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, surfaced online. In the clip, Obi appeared to tell Nigerians in the diaspora to stop sending money home, triggering mixed reactions on social media.

However, many who watched the full video argued that his comments were being taken out of context.

One of whom is social media influencer and human right activist, Justice Mark Chidieber, widely known as Justice Crack urged Nigerians in the diaspora to use the financial support they provide as leverage to encourage their relatives back home to participate in the election.

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According to him, those who regularly receive money from family members abroad should be willing to vote and support credible leadership.

"In 2025, our brothers abroad sent home between 21 to 23 billion dollars making it highest in sub-Saharan Africa. So the people who send that kind of money home, wouldn't you want them to participate in the leadership or in the electoral processes?"

Crack then suggested that diaspora Nigerians should insist that beneficiaries of their financial support participate in the election.

"So if you live abroad and you have people you sponsor at home... On election day, mandate them to go and vote and they should send you evidence that they voted. If they don't, cut them off."

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READ ALSO: Peter Obi faces backlash after asking Nigerians abroad to stop sending money home to their loved ones

He argued that many Nigerians abroad work multiple jobs under difficult conditions while sending money home to support relatives.

He also encouraged those without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to still show up peacefully at polling units to support relatives and help protect the integrity of the voting process.

"Tell them even if they don't have a voter's card, they should go out on election day and help those who have voter's card defend their vote."

Justice further dismissed claims that votes would automatically be manipulated regardless of turnout, insisting that massive voter participation would make election malpractice more difficult.

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"INEC has said that we have 103 million voter's card registration. Meaning 103 million people register to vote. So imagine all of them on election day come out to vote. The vote will be massive."

"Don't listen to anybody. Come out. So if you live abroad, make sure the people you support back home come out and vote. And if they refuse to go, cut them off... Please vote right or vote wise."

Diaspora voting remains unresolved

Diaspora Nigerians sent billions of dollars home, reinforcing their importance to Nigeria's economy

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Calls for diaspora voting have continued for years.

In 2025, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, said the ruling party was working with the National Assembly to make diaspora voting possible.

However, with the 2027 general election now just weeks away, no operational system has been introduced, meaning Nigerians abroad remain unable to participate directly in choosing the country's leaders.

The issue has become even more controversial because of the huge financial contribution diaspora Nigerians make to the country's economy.

According to World Bank data, Nigeria received about $19.55 billion in personal remittances in 2023, $22.13 billion in 2024 and approximately $22.79 billion in 2025. For the first half of 2026 alone, remittances stood at $11.12 billion, according to an analysis of Central Bank of Nigeria Balance of Payments data reported by Nairametrics.

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Recent data also shows diaspora remittances account for roughly 7.84% of Nigeria's GDP, making Nigeria one of Africa's largest recipients of money sent home by citizens living overseas.

The exclusion of diaspora Nigerians from elections was also raised during a News Central TV town hall meeting held in New York last year, where participants described the situation as unfair.

Stakeholders argued that Nigerians who contribute billions of dollars annually to support families and the economy deserve a voice in deciding the country's political future.