2027 Race: Full list of all 18 presidential candidates and who wants your vote.

2027 Race: Full list of all 18 presidential candidates and who wants your vote.

2027 election: Here are all the 18 presidential candidates. Who are you voting for?

Nigeria has 18 presidential candidates for the 2027 election, including Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Here is the full list and their parties.

INEC has listed 18 presidential candidates for the January 2027 election.

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Sixteen candidates are men, while two are women.

The candidates represent 18 political parties.

The presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027.

With Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election approaching, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of 18 candidates seeking to become the country’s next president.

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The list includes incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and several other politicians seeking the country’s highest political office.

According to INEC’s list, released in September 2026, 16 of the candidates are men, while two are women. The candidates represent 18 political parties, with each presidential candidate paired with a running mate.

The presidential election is scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027.

Here is a look at the candidates, their political parties and what they are known for.

1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu — All Progressives Congress (APC)

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Incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu is Nigeria’s incumbent president. Before winning the 2023 presidential election, he served as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and became one of the most influential figures in Nigerian politics.

His administration has pursued major economic reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and changes to the foreign-exchange system.

2. Atiku Abubakar — African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

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Atiku is a former vice president who served under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007. He has contested several presidential elections and has remained a prominent opposition figure.

His political career has included advocacy for economic liberalisation, privatisation and restructuring Nigeria’s federal system.

3. Peter Gregory Obi — Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Peter Obi

Obi is a businessman and former governor of Anambra State, which he governed from 2006 to 2014, with interruptions. He contested the 2023 presidential election and attracted significant support from voters seeking an alternative to the established political parties.

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His public policy messaging has emphasised fiscal discipline, investment in education and healthcare, and a shift towards production and economic productivity.

4. Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo — Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Adebayo is a lawyer, entrepreneur and politician who contested the 2023 presidential election. He has spoken about governance reform, national security, economic development and public accountability.

His campaign has also promoted proposals for more transparent government and measurable performance targets.

5. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde — Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

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Oyo state Governor and Presidential candidate Seyi Makinde.

Makinde is an engineer and businessman who has served as governor of Oyo State since 2019. His experience in state government includes policies and programmes involving infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic development.

His gubernatorial record will be relevant to scrutiny of his national ambitions and any detailed presidential manifesto he publishes.

6. Donald Duke — Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Duke served as governor of Cross River State from 1999 to 2007. A lawyer by training, he became associated with tourism development and efforts to position Calabar as a destination for festivals, hospitality and cultural events.

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His experience in state administration and economic diversification forms part of his political background.

7. Sunday Chibuzo Okereke — Labour Party (LP)

Okereke is the Labour Party’s presidential candidate on INEC’s final list. His campaign biography describes him as an academic with interests in public policy, administration and institutional accountability.

His detailed policy proposals should be assessed against his published manifesto and independently documented record.

8. Omoyele Sowore — African Action Congress (AAC)

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Human rights activist and presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore

Sowore is a journalist, activist and founder of Sahara Reporters, an online news platform. He has built a public profile around anti-corruption activism, civil liberties and criticism of successive Nigerian governments.

He also contested the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

9. Sandy Ojang Onor — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Onor is an academic and politician from Cross River State. He served as a senator representing Cross River Central from 2019 to 2023 and previously held public offices in the state.

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His background combines university teaching, political administration and legislative experience.

10. Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje — Action Alliance (AA)

Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje

Omo-Aje is listed as the Action Alliance’s presidential candidate. Publicly available information about his wider professional career and detailed policy agenda is limited, so his background and proposals require further scrutiny of his candidate documents and campaign materials.

11. Abbas-Bin Aliyu — Action Democratic Party (ADP)

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Abbas-Bin Aliyu

Aliyu is the Action Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. INEC’s final list confirms his candidacy, although detailed independent reporting about his career and national policy proposals remains limited.

12. Yusuf Kabiru — Action Peoples Party (APP)

Yusuf Kabiru

Kabiru is the Action Peoples Party’s presidential candidate. His inclusion on INEC’s final list confirms his place in the race, but more information about his professional background, political experience and specific campaign promises is needed to build a fuller profile.

13. Sunday Adenuga — Boot Party (BP)

Sunday Adenuga

Adenuga is the Boot Party’s presidential candidate. Available party and election-directory material identifies him with the party’s leadership, but his policy proposals and broader public-service record require further independent verification.

14. Moses Olusoji Adebisi — Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA)

Moses Olusoji Adebisi

Adebisi is listed as the Democratic Leadership Alliance’s presidential candidate. He is among the candidates with less extensive national media coverage, making his submitted qualifications, professional history and campaign manifesto important sources for understanding his candidacy.

15. Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori — National Democratic Party (NDP)

Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori

Okwori is one of the two women on INEC’s presidential candidate list. She represents the National Democratic Party.

Further information about her professional experience, previous political activities and policy priorities would help voters assess her candidacy beyond her place on the ballot.

16. Nkem Esther Okereke — National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Okereke is the second woman on the presidential candidate list and represents the National Rescue Movement.

Her nomination is confirmed by INEC, but more independently verified information about her career and specific presidential proposals is needed to provide a detailed account of her political background.

17. Peter Ada Agada — Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Peter Ada Agada

Agada is the Young Progressive Party’s presidential candidate. His candidacy is included in INEC’s final list, while a more detailed picture of his career, public-service record and campaign policies requires further research.

18. Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu — Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu

Nwanyanwu is listed as the Zenith Labour Party’s presidential candidate. His name appears on the final list released by INEC, although further independently verified information about his professional background and policy agenda is needed to assess his candidacy in greater detail.

With 18 candidates on the ballot, voters will have several political parties and candidates to consider ahead of the 2027 election. Their records, policy proposals and plans for addressing Nigeria’s economic, security and social challenges will be important considerations during the campaign.