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Davido splashes millions on brand-new 2026 Prado for longtime aide Isreal DMW

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:26 - 11 November 2026
Isreal DMW and singer Davido
Afrobeats icon Davido has rewarded his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, with a luxury 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Expressing his excitement on social media, Isreal declared that he has no regrets working alongside the music superstar.
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  • Isreal DMW publicly thanks Davido for the brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado as he declares he has no regrets working for the singer.

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  • Davido's longtime logistics manager has remained a familiar face in the singer's inner circle, often accompanying him on international trips and public appearances.

  • Isreal DMW's close relationship with Davido became a subject of controversy during his marriage to Sheila Courage, who accused him of prioritising his boss over other aspects of his life.

Isreal took to his social media on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, to show off the luxury SUV and publicly appreciate the singer for the generous gesture.

In a video shared on his page, the excited aide expressed gratitude to his boss, describing the vehicle as a brand-new 2026 model.

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“Thank you my boss. Brand new prado jeep, 2026. Thank you sir, na man you be,” Isreal said as he hailed Davido for the gift. He added, “Since I follow you I no regret.”

The latest gift has once again drawn attention to the longstanding relationship between the singer and his aide. Although the exact amount Davido spent on the vehicle has not been confirmed, the 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a luxury SUV whose prices in Nigeria run into hundreds of millions of naira, depending on the trim and specifications.

Isreal has remained a prominent member of Davido's inner circle for years. Beyond his responsibilities as the singer's logistics manager, he is a familiar face within the 30BG crew and has frequently accompanied the singer to concerts, public appearances, and international trips.

His loyalty to Davido has also been a recurring subject of conversation among fans, particularly because of the singer's willingness to extend his generosity to members of his team.

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READ ALSO: Davido melts hearts as he proposes to Chioma with a stunning ring in new music video

However, their close relationship also became a subject of controversy during Isreal's failed marriage to his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

The former couple, who married in October 2022, announced their separation in November 2023, barely a year after their wedding.

During the public fallout, Isreal accused Sheila of looking down on him because of his close association with Davido. He claimed she had complained that he derived dignity from begging his boss for money and described him as a slave to the singer.

Sheila, however, offered a different account of the disagreement. In her response to the allegations, she explained that she never asked Isreal to stop working for Davido. Rather, she said she had encouraged him to explore other business opportunities because he could not remain under his boss indefinitely.

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