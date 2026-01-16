10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Wizkid, Asake, and Magixx

After a record-breaking 2025, artists are kicking off the new year in gratitude mode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today’s New Music Friday (January 16) delivers a heavy dose of Nigerian excellence, spanning Afropop, Gospel, and Street-hop. These tracks demand a spot on your playlist, pairing energetic rhythms with soul-searching lyrics.

The undisputed highlight of the week is Wizkid and Asake finally ending the anticipation with a new single from their joint EP, Real, Vol. 1. Though the project was originally teased for a December release, the wait continues as the full EP is now expected to drop in Q1 2026. This lead single offers the first real taste of a collaboration that fans have been hungry for since the project was first announced.

Following a year of chart-topping wins, this week’s lineup underscores the unstoppable global momentum of the African sound.

1. Jogodo – Wizkid x Asake

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wizkid and Asake's 'Jogodo' is an irresistible Afropop banger that fuses Wizkid's melodic finesse with Asake's fuji-infused energy, making it essential for any upbeat playlist. The track's pulsating beats and catchy hooks evoke a sense of celebration, ideal for lifting spirits mid-week. In 2025, Wizkid dominated with his album Morayo, which became the most-streamed in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify and Apple Music. Asake, meanwhile, topped Apple Music Nigeria's charts with Lungu Boy and Work of Art, surpassing 700 million Spotify streams. Their history of hits like "MMS" and "Bad Girl" in 2025 cements this collab as one to kickstart your weekend groove.

2. Everyday – Magixx

Magixx's 'Everyday' delivers Afro gospel at its finest, with raw lyrics about perseverance wrapped in soulful melodies that make it a motivational staple for playlists. 2025 was a significant year for Magixx with the release of his debut album I Dream In Color, which did reach number one on the Apple Music Nigeria albums chart in February, featuring hits like "Winter & Summer" and "Voices". The Mavin Records star dazzles one more time with his grainy vocals on ‘Everyday’

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Backa Butty – Titai, Joeboy

Titai and Joeboy deliver 'Backa Butty,' a sultry Afropop cut that blends Parisian electronic polish with Afro R&B melodies. Known for his high-energy international sets, the French DJ and producer Titai provides a sleek, rhythmic backdrop for Joeboy to showcase his effortless, romantic delivery. This cross-continental collaboration is a smooth, playlist-ready track that highlights the growing synergy between the European Afro-electronic scene and Nigerian pop.

4, Olisa – Joki x BoyPee

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norwegian producer Joki and Afrobeats sensation BoyPee team up on "Olisa," a soulful Afrobeats anthem that bridges Oslo’s polished electronic production with Lagos’ spiritual grit. Centered on themes of divine blessing and aspiration, the track showcases the emotive delivery that makes BoyPee a standout artist. Backed by the atmospheric, multi-platinum touch of Oslo-based producer Joki, "Olisa" is a prayerful, cross-border collaboration that feels both intimate and club-ready.

5, Baba Modupe – Tkeyz, Gaise Baba

Tkeyz and Gaise Baba's 'Baba Modupe' is a gospel powerhouse with heartfelt praise and dynamic instrumentation, perfect for inspirational playlists that foster positivity. Its themes of thankfulness resonate deeply in reflective moments. Gaise Baba's 2025 was monumental; his "No Turning Back II" became Nigeria's most-Googled song, earning widespread acclaim. Tkeyz complemented this with ministrations and releases like "Oluwatosin", blending worship with contemporary sounds.

6. EMI – NSG, Ayo Maff

NSG and Ayo Maff's 'EMI' is a gritty street hop-Afroswing blend with authentic lyrics about hustle, making it a raw addition to urban playlists. The song’s energy captures life's realities. Ayo Maff kicks off after the success of his 2025 album TENSION which included hits like "Dealer" with Fireboy DML.

7. God Did It - Limoblaze

After bagging a MOBO nomination last year, Limoblaze kicks off 2026 with 'God Did It', a triumphant Christian rap track with uplifting lyrics. If you’re seeking encouragement and song based on faith, then this one is for you. The lyrics inspire gratitude expressed through his Afrobeat-gospel fusion.

8. CASAMIZZY – NSG, Mavo, King Promise

NSG, Mavo, and King Promise unite on "CASAMIZZY", an Afropop-Amapiano fusion that's tailor-made for dancefloors. The song, off their new album Sounds Of The Diaspora, marks a cross-continental power move following a massive 2025: the London-based NSG dominated with "EMI," while Nigeria’s 21-year-old breakout Mavo topped charts alongside giants like Wizkid. Ghana’s own King Promise rounds out the collaboration, fresh off the success of "Bad Habits." Together, they deliver a playlist essential that bridges the UK and West Africa.

9. Chrome Hearts – Sinachi

Gwagwalada-born artist Sinachi steps forward with 'Chrome Hearts', a bold fusion of Afro-trap and Afrobeats. From his early days as a teenage rapper to experimenting across genres, Sinachi’s journey has been shaped by curiosity and self-discovery. Over time, he has found his natural space within the alté movement, where freedom and honesty sit at the centre of the music. You need to give this one a listen if you’re a fan of Cruel Santino.

10. Grace – Harteez, Ruhdee