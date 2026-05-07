Showmax is gone, but your favourite Showmax Originals are not — Here's where to find them

Showmax is gone, but your favourite Showmax Originals are not — Here's where to find them

Showmax is gone, but your favourite Showmax Originals are not — Here's where to find them

DStv Stream is now the new home for your favourite Showmax Originals.

The curtain may have closed on Showmax, but the stories that made it special are far from over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, Showmax brought audiences closer to some of the most talked-about African stories that kept viewers coming back for more. While the platform itself has now been discontinued, many of those fan-favourite titles are still available to watch on DStv Stream.

Where to watch your favourite Showmax Originals

You can now find a curated selection of Showmax Originals and other select titles on DStv Stream. A dedicated Showmax section within the platform brings together some of the most popular and acclaimed titles from the service, making it easy for viewers to continue watching the shows they love on DStv Stream.

DStv Stream bundles live TV, international series and films, kids' programming and live sports via SuperSport, all accessible on mobile devices and smart TVs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re catching up on a drama you missed, rewatching a favourite series, or introducing someone new to a Showmax Original, the content lives on in one place.

Some of the Showmax Nigeria Originals available on DStv Stream include Wura, Flawsome, Cheta M and The Real Housewives of Lagos and Abuja. Other titles available to stream include The Wife, Single Kiasi, The Mommy Club, The Real Housewives of Durban and Johannesburg. More movies and series will be added over the coming weeks.

What this means for Showmax customers

If you were a Showmax customer, the transition has been designed to be seamless.

Eligible Showmax customers will receive trial access to DStv Stream Compact until 31 May 2026. The offer and details on how to take up the offer will be communicated directly via the email address linked to their Showmax account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the trial period, customers can continue on DStv Stream Compact at N6,500 per month for 12 months, provided payments remain up to date. The offer applies to Showmax customers who do not have an active DStv subscription and who subscribed directly to Showmax.

Showmax subscriptions will not migrate automatically. Customers who wish to continue watching will need to follow the simple sign-up process for DStv Stream shared via email and create a new profile, all of which takes less than five minutes.

So while the Showmax app may be gone, the stories are still there, ready to be discovered, revisited and shared all over again.