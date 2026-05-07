From Adekunle Gold in Lagos to Praiz in Port Harcourt: how the Macallan scored a hat trick across Nigeria

There is a particular kind of brand confidence that does not need to announce itself loudly. It simply shows up, consistently, in the right rooms, with the right people and the right energy.

Over three carefully curated weekends across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, The Macallan did exactly that, rolling out its Timeless Collection in a way that said as much about the brand’s understanding of Nigeria’s cultural landscape as it did about the whisky itself. What unfolded over those three weeks was far more than a product launch. It was a carefully orchestrated cultural journey, one that brought together music, art, storytelling and luxury in a way few brands manage to execute with this level of precision.

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Afrobeats superstar Adekunle Gold

The journey began in Lagos on April 17, 2026, at The Anthonia by Civic Centre, Ikoyi, where some of the city’s most recognisable names across fashion, media, business and entertainment gathered for the first chapter of the Timeless Collection experience. From reality stars to cultural tastemakers, including Beauty Tukura, Sir Dee, and nightlife figure Sunky O, the room carried the unmistakable confidence Lagos is known for. Bold, expressive and culturally alive, it was the kind of gathering where every conversation felt like it mattered. But when Adekunle Gold took the stage, the evening shifted into something else entirely.

Adekunle Gold performing his hit songs at the Macallan Lagos event

Headlining the launch, the award-winning singer took command of the room with the ease of an artist who understands exactly how to read his audience. Moving effortlessly through some of his most celebrated records, including Sade, Party No Dey Stop, Ogaranya, High, Bobo and more, he led the room through a set that balanced nostalgia, energy and pure showmanship. From the first note to the final chorus, guests sang along, phones went up, and for those few moments, the room belonged entirely to him. It was not simply a performance but a kind of reminder that only a handful of artists can own a premium room without ever needing to overplay the moment.

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A week later, the story moved to Abuja, and with it came a completely different energy. Where Lagos leaned into spectacle, Abuja arrived with the kind of quiet confidence that never feels the need to compete for attention. Held on April 24, the capital’s edition of the Timeless Collection experience unfolded with an intimacy and precision that felt entirely in step with the city itself. Among those in attendance were Audu Maikori, Princess Jecoco and Tutupie Skari, alongside a carefully curated mix of business leaders, cultural tastemakers and familiar faces from Abuja’s social scene.

Femi Leye reflected Abuja’s warmth, restraint and understated sophistication

Guests were welcomed by the soft sound of a live string quartet before settling into an immersive three-course dining experience paired with expressions from The Macallan Double Cask Collection. Every detail felt intentional, from the pace of the evening to the conversations moving effortlessly across the room.

When Femi Leye eventually performed, his warm and soulful energy shifted the atmosphere in exactly the way the evening needed. It did not overpower the room. It simply permitted it to breathe, adding just enough movement to remind everyone that even the most refined experiences are at their best when they carry a little soul.

By the time the Timeless Collection arrived in Port Harcourt on May 1, anticipation had naturally built around how the final chapter would close.

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Hosted at J Signature Hotel, the evening brought together a carefully curated mix of business leaders, tastemakers, creatives and long-standing whisky enthusiasts for what would become the final chapter of the journey. Guests were guided through an immersive dining experience paired with The Macallan Double Cask 12, 15 and 18 Year Old expressions before a special toast featuring The Macallan 30 Year Old Double Cask elevated the evening even further.

When Praiz took the stage, he brought the warmth, vocal control and emotional depth that have defined his career, delivering a performance that gave the rollout the kind of soulful close it deserved. It was a fitting final note for a journey that had been carefully composed from the very beginning.

What made The Macallan’s three-city journey particularly compelling was not simply the calibre of artists who appeared, but the precision behind each choice. Adekunle Gold embodied Lagos’s bold creativity and cultural confidence. Femi Leye reflected Abuja’s warmth, restraint and understated sophistication. Praiz brought the vocal depth and emotional richness that gave Port Harcourt its own distinct close. Rather than replicate one experience across three cities, The Macallan allowed each city to speak in its own voice, finding the artist who best reflected its rhythm and building an evening around that alignment.

Reflecting on the significance of the rollout, Hammed Adebiyi noted that bringing the Timeless Collection across Nigeria revealed just how deeply consumers connect with brands that value craft, heritage and intentionality. It is a philosophy that shaped every city, every room and every conversation throughout the tour.

By the end of the Port Harcourt experience, The Macallan had done more than introduce a redesigned bottle. It has created one of the most considered luxury brand journeys Nigeria has seen this year.

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Three cities. Three rooms. One timeless story.