Minister of Education reveals how NECO questions sold for ₦3,000 before exams.

Minister of Education reveals how NECO questions sold for ₦3,000 before exams.

‘They bought the questions for ₦3,000': Minister of Education reveals how NECO papers were leaked before exams

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa reveals how NECO questions were allegedly obtained for ₦3,000 before exams and vows to stop examination malpractice.

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa says NECO questions were allegedly obtained for as little as ₦3,000 before exams.

He also recounts receiving leaked English and Chemistry questions during the 2025 examination period.

The government says it will tighten exam controls to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.

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For years, examination malpractice in Nigeria was so widespread that students could have access to questions before they even entered the examination hall.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has now revealed just how cheap the alleged operation could be, with NECO questions reportedly sold for ₦3,000 before an examination.

Alausa disclosed on Thursday, September 3, 2026, while speaking to the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and other education stakeholders.

He described the level of examination malpractice he encountered as “mind-boggling” and warned that the practice was putting honest students at a serious disadvantage.

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Recounting how examination questions were allegedly obtained before candidates sat for their papers, Alausa referred to Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, who served as NECO Registrar and Chief Executive from 2021.

Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, NECO Registrar and Chief Executive from 2021

The minister said Wushishi’s name had become associated with a dark website through which examination questions could allegedly be obtained before the scheduled examination.

“The registrar of NECO at the time had a name. His name was Wushishi. You would go to Wushishi… I didn’t know that ‘Wushishi’ meant going to the dark website,” he said.

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Alausa said candidates could reportedly pay ₦3,000 to obtain the questions ahead of the examination.

He also recounted his experience during the 2025 examination period, when he said he repeatedly received questions that had allegedly been obtained before candidates sat for their papers.

ALSO READ: How to upload your WAEC or NECO result on JAMB portal from home

According to the minister, the leaked materials covered subjects including English and Chemistry. He said he would send them to examination officials to verify whether they were genuine.

Alausa said the experience was particularly troubling because it showed that examination malpractice was not limited to students attempting to cheat in examination halls.

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The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

Instead, leaked questions could allegedly reach candidates before an examination even began.

Alausa warned that the government would not allow the situation to continue, saying measures would be strengthened to protect the integrity of public examinations and ensure certificates reflected genuine learning and merit.

“What are we doing? Desecrating the Nigerian system? It won’t happen. Not under the watch of this President,” he said.

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He said the measures were part of the Tinubu administration’s wider education reforms aimed at improving standards, accountability and trust in Nigeria’s assessment system.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, also urged private school owners and other stakeholders to support the reforms.

Prof. Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, Minister of State for Education