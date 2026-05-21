DR Congo confirms fresh Ebola outbreak as deaths rise in Ituri Province

Health workers in the DRC’s Ituri Province prepare to receive patients following the WHO's declaration of the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern

Health workers in the DRC’s Ituri Province prepare to receive patients following the WHO's declaration of the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern

DR Congo has confirmed a fresh Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province with 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths, as WHO declares the situation a global health emergency.

DR Congo confirmed a new Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province linked to the Bundibugyo virus strain.

Health authorities reported 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths, while Uganda has also confirmed a related case.

WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency, while CDC issued travel notices for DR Congo and Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has confirmed a fresh outbreak of Ebola disease in the country’s northeastern Ituri Province, raising concerns among health authorities over the risk of further spread across the region.

According to health officials, the outbreak was confirmed on May 15, 2026, after laboratory tests carried out by the National Institute of Biomedical Research identified Bundibugyo virus infection in several samples collected from suspected cases in the Mongbwalu and Rwampara health zones.

Scientists at the INRB confirmed the outbreak as the Bundibugyo strain, which historically has a mortality rate between 25% and 50% and currently lacks an approved vaccine.

As of May 16, authorities said 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths had already been recorded in the affected areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patients linked to the outbreak reportedly showed symptoms including fever, body pain, weakness, vomiting and, in some cases, bleeding. Several victims were said to have deteriorated quickly before dying.

The outbreak is happening in communities already affected by insecurity, population displacement and frequent cross-border movement, factors health experts warn could make containment more difficult.

READ ALSO: US to support deployment of 1,500 mobile base stations in Nigeria and three African countries

Health authorities in neighboring Uganda have also confirmed a case of Bundibugyo virus disease involving a traveler from the DRC who later died while receiving treatment. Ugandan officials have since activated surveillance and border screening measures to prevent further spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for travelers heading to the DRC and a Level 1 notice for Uganda following the outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 17, the World Health Organization classified the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

Despite the growing cases in Central Africa, the CDC said no suspected or confirmed Ebola cases linked to the outbreak have been reported in the United States as of May 18.

This marks the 17th recorded Ebola outbreak in the DRC since the virus was first discovered in 1976. The country’s last Ebola outbreak officially ended in December 2025.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was first identified in Uganda in 2007. While experts say it has historically shown lower death rates compared to some other Ebola strains, the disease can still cause severe illness and death, with previous outbreaks recording mortality rates between 25 and 50 percent.

Neighboring Uganda has activated strict border screening and surveillance after a traveler from the DRC died from the Bundibugyo virus in a private hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Billionaire Femi Otedola shares readiness to spend $100 million on Dangote Refinery private placement

The CDC said it is currently working with health authorities in both DRC and Uganda on disease surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, border health screening and infection prevention efforts.

Ebola is spread through direct contact with body fluids of infected people or contaminated objects. It is not airborne, according to health authorities.

Medical experts say symptoms can appear between two and 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms often include fever, fatigue and body aches before progressing to vomiting, diarrhea and unexplained bleeding in severe cases.

There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine specifically designed for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the latest outbreak. The Ebola vaccine licensed in the United States, ERVEBO, only protects against a different Ebola species.

Advertisement

Advertisement