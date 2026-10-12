Phone users can check their device's verification status and compare its model with the NCC's approved handsets register.

Phone users can check their device's verification status and compare its model with the NCC's approved handsets register.

The NCC could disconnect your phone in 30 days: How to check it's status and what to do if it's flagged

The Nigerian Communications Commission has warned users of unverified devices about possible network disconnection. Here is how to check your phone's status and what to do if it is flagged.

Dial *315# and select option 1 to check your device's verification status.

Search the NCC's approved handsets register using your phone's exact model number.

If your phone is flagged, save the warning and contact the NCC through its official channels before buying a replacement.

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Image caption: Phone users can check their device's verification status and compare its model with the NCC's approved handsets register.

Recently, phone users in Nigeria have reported receiving warnings from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that their devices could lose access to local mobile networks within 30 days.

Contrary to the FRSC traffic fine spam messages that made Nigerians lose millions, this directive is legitimate.

The NCC has begun sending warnings to users of devices that have not been verified under its Device Management System (DMS). The system is designed to strengthen enforcement of Nigeria's telecommunications equipment approval requirements.

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The messages have raised concerns among owners of popular brands, including Samsung and Apple, about whether their phones will continue to work. Before rushing to buy a replacement, however, users can check their devices’ status using a USSD code and search the NCC's approved phones list.

How to check if your phone is approved

Phone users can check their device's verification status and compare its model with the NCC's approved handsets register.

1. Dial the NCC's verification code

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Dial *315# on your phone and select option 1 to check the device. Follow the instructions to view the result.

An approved and verified device should display this confirmation message: “This device is NCC Type Approved and verified for use on Nigerian mobile networks.”

Save a screenshot of the result. If you receive a warning or an unclear response, contact the NCC for clarification.

Note: If the code returns an error, try again later or use a different network's SIM, as the USSD service is currently rolling out across all telecom operators.

2. Check the NCC's approved phones list

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Visit the NCC's official approved handsets register and search for your phone's exact model number. The register includes the equipment name, model number, manufacturer, applicant and certificate holder. It contains older and newer devices, and some entries cover multiple models.

3. Find your phone's model number

On most Android phones, open Settings → About phone or About device and look for the model name and model number.

On an iPhone, go to Settings → General → About. Check the model name and model number. You can also consult the manufacturer's documentation or original packaging, provided the details match your device.

Search the register using the exact model number, not just the brand name. If there is no match, try the commercial model name and manufacturer separately. A similar model does not confirm that your particular variant is approved.

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Phone approval vs. device status: What's the difference?

Used phone [Truehost]

Phone approval is about the model, while device status is about your individual phone.

The NCC checks phone models to ensure they meet Nigeria's technical and regulatory requirements before they can be sold or used in the country. Approved models are listed on the Commission's website.

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The Device Management System (DMS), on the other hand, checks information linked to individual phones, including their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, to help verify their status.

To find your IMEI, dial *#06# on your phone. If you use a dual-SIM phone, it may display two IMEI numbers. Keep these numbers private.

What does this mean for you? Even if your phone model appears on the NCC's approved list, your individual device may still need verification in the DMS. Likewise, if you cannot find your model on the list, that alone does not mean your phone is fake or stolen.

What to do if your phone is missing or flagged

Follow these steps if your phone does not appear on the list or you receive a disconnection warning:

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Double-check the model number. Search the NCC register using both the model code and commercial name.

Keep evidence. Save the warning message, a screenshot of your *315# result, your model number and your IMEI.

Contact the seller or importer. Ask them to clarify the phone's approval and registration status. Keep your receipt, warranty and order details.

Contact the manufacturer. Its authorised support channel may confirm your phone's exact variant.

Ask the NCC to investigate. Find out why the device was flagged, whether its details can be corrected and what action is required to prevent disconnection

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Do not pay unofficial agents who promise to remove your phone from a blacklist or bypass the verification system.

NCC's direct contact details

You can contact the Commission through these channels:

Toll-free consumer assistance line: 622.

Head office telephone: +234 209 461 7000.

Lagos office telephone: +234 201 462 5870.

Lagos office address: 9A Bankole Oki Street, behind Ikoyi Club, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Consumer complaint portal: Submit a complaint to the NCC .

Official website: ncc.gov.ng .

For a DMS verification or type-approval issue, explain what happened and provide the relevant device details through an official channel. Ask for a complaint reference number if one is opened.

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Will your phone stop working after 30 days?

Phone users can check their device's verification status and compare its model with the NCC's approved handsets register.

The NCC's enforcement rollout has been accompanied by warnings that unverified devices could be disconnected after 30 cumulative days. If you receive a warning, check your status promptly rather than waiting until the stated period expires.

If cellular access is disabled, normal calls, SMS and mobile data through a SIM may stop working, although offline features and Wi-Fi connectivity may remain available.

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A warning is not proof that your phone is counterfeit or stolen. Check its status using *315#, compare its model with the NCC's approved phones list and contact the Commission if the results are unclear.