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NANS seeks investigation after fake drugs reportedly kill former SUG president at NYSC camp

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:47 - 12 October 2026
Etimbuk Daniel
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for an investigation into the death of Etimbuk Daniel, the immediate past Students’ Union Government (SUG) president of Akwa Ibom State University, following allegations that he was given fake medication at an NYSC orientation camp in Enugu State.
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  • NANS says former Akwa Ibom State University SUG president Etimbuk Daniel died at an NYSC orientation camp in Enugu after his condition worsened following medication.

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  • Etimbuk Daniel reportedly asked to be taken to a hospital, but approval came too late, according to NANS president Akinteye Babatunde Afeez.

  • NANS has called for a thorough investigation into allegations that fake drugs were administered to the late student leader, amid concerns over access to emergency medical care at NYSC camps.

NANS president, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, disclosed the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s death in a statement on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

According to Afeez, Daniel complained of a headache while at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp and was given medication. However, his condition reportedly worsened after he took the drugs.

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The former student leader subsequently requested to be taken to a hospital, but the approval for his transfer came too late. He reportedly died before he could receive further medical attention.

Afeez further claimed that a doctor later identified the medication administered to Daniel as fake, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We were further informed that the doctor later identified the drugs administered to him as fake. These are deeply troubling allegations that require a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his tragic death,” he said.

The allegations concerning the drugs and the reported delay in accessing medical care have not been independently verified.

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Reacting to the incident, Afeez described Daniel’s death as a painful loss to the student community and called for accountability.

He also extended his condolences to Daniel’s family, friends, colleagues, Akwa Ibom State University and the wider student community.

The circumstances surrounding the former student leader’s death have raised questions about the safety of medication administered at orientation camps and the procedures for securing emergency medical attention.

NANS has called for a thorough investigation to establish what happened and determine the circumstances that led to Daniel’s death.

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