They thought they were paying a ₦2,500 FRSC fine — then ₦millions disappeared after clicking a fake FRSC link

A message saying you have committed a traffic offence may look harmless until clicking the link puts your bank account at risk. FRSC has now warned motorists about fake websites being used to collect personal and financial information.

FRSC warns Nigerians about fake traffic offence SMS and websites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victims report losing ₦1.8 million, ₦400,000 and $2,500 after clicking links.

How to spot fake FRSC websites and avoid the traffic fine scam

A traffic fine is usually the kind of message motorists would rather deal with quickly than investigate for too long.

That urgency appears to be what fraudsters are exploiting in a new scam targeting Nigerians with text messages claiming to be from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Adekanla Aderinola Desalu, popularly known as Deza The Great, said he lost $2,500 after clicking on a link in a message claiming he had exceeded the speed limit.

“I received an SMS yesterday saying I had exceeded the speed limit and that my fine was ₦2,500. I thought it was a genuine upgrade from the Federal Road Safety Corps. After entering my card details, $2,500 disappeared from my account.”💔😢



— Actor Deza the Great speaks out… https://t.co/oJiVExV354 pic.twitter.com/Vf2OakEeTa — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) September 17, 2026

According to the actor, he initially believed the message was a legitimate FRSC notification and followed the link to pay the supposed ₦2,500 fine. He said he entered his card details, only to later discover that $2,500 had been deducted from his account.

Another Nigerian, identified on Instagram as officialfunbi, said he received a similar message shortly after arriving in Abuja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I almost fell for this scam yesterday immediately I arrived in Abuja,” he said.

Comedian MC Monica has also alleged that he lost ₦1.8 million after interacting with a link sent to him over a supposed FRSC traffic violation.

He said he clicked the link and paid what he believed was a small fine, only to discover the following morning that millions of naira had been taken from his account.

“I don’t know who to blame, whether it was my service provider or the Road Safety officials. Yesterday, I received a message about a Road Safety violation. I clicked the link and paid a fine of just ₦5,000, only to wake up this morning and discover that millions of naira had been wiped from my account,” he said.

“Wema Bank, the OTP I generated was only for the ₦5,000 payment, so what happened to my ₦1.8 million? Because I didn’t generate any OTP for that.”



— MC Monica continues to lament after allegedly løsing ₦1.8 million from his account last night after clicking on a link sent to… https://t.co/iRRByCo6Va pic.twitter.com/SzXP3prS2I — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) September 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monica later questioned how the money could have left his Wema Bank account when, according to him, the only OTP he generated was for a ₦5,000 payment.

One possible explanation is a sophisticated phishing technique known as an Adversary-in-the-Middle (AiTM), also called a Real-Time Phishing Relay, which can allow scammers to capture and relay victims’ information and OTPs during a live transaction. How the technique works is explained below.

The reports are also similar to the experience of actress Eva Ibiam, who told the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) that she lost almost ₦400,000 after clicking a link in a traffic offence SMS.

But FIJ's investigation found that the messages were only one part of a wider operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How the fake FRSC websites worked

FIJ found multiple websites being used to impersonate FRSC and trick motorists into believing they had committed traffic offences. Some of the websites looked suspicious but were designed to look much more convincing.

Among the fake FRSC websites identified by FIJ were frsc-gov.sbs.ng and frsc.gov.eu.cc.ng.

The websites copied elements of FRSC's branding, layout and service presentation, making them look like official traffic offence portals to someone who did not closely inspect the web address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIJ tested the websites by entering made-up vehicle plate numbers, including numbers that did not follow the normal format for Nigerian number plates. The websites still generated traffic offences and fines.

In one test, a fake number plate produced a supposed ₦10,000 offence, followed by an offer of a 50 per cent discount if payment was made immediately.

The websites then directed users to a third-party payment page called Payfast Now, where FIJ found requests for card details, including the card number and CVV. One version also requested the cardholder's PIN.

This is where the scam moves from a fake traffic offence to a potential financial theft attempt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim is no longer simply being asked to settle a fine. They are being encouraged to hand financial information to a website controlled by people who have no connection to FRSC.

FIJ also found that the fraudulent websites used spoofed domain names.

The official FRSC website is frsc.gov.ng .

Here's how the official FRSC website looks. PHOTO: FIJ

The fake websites, however, used variations containing words such as “FRSC”, “gov” and “ng” to create the impression that they were government websites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a quick glance, an address containing all three may look legitimate, but frsc.gov.ng and frsc-gov.sbs are not the same type of domain.

The former sits under the Nigerian government .gov.ng namespace, while the latter is a separate domain controlled outside that government namespace.

FIJ also found that one of the fake domains had been registered only on September 16, the same day the scam began receiving wider attention.

The available registration information did not establish who was behind the site, but it confirmed that the domain was not an FRSC government domain.

The OTP Illusion: How a ₦5,000 fine turns into a ₦1.8 million heist

Advertisement

Advertisement

How a ₦5,000 fine turns into a ₦1.8 million heist

The missing piece in understanding how someone can be tricked into losing millions while trying to pay a ₦5,000 fine is a phishing technique known as Adversary-in-the-Middle (AiTM), also called a Real-Time Phishing Relay.

In this type of scam, the fraudsters do more than collect a victim’s card details. They create a fake website that acts like a middleman between the victim and a real payment service.

For example, a victim may click on a fake FRSC payment link and arrive at a website such as “Payfast Now”. The victim believes the site is processing a ₦5,000 traffic fine, but the scammers may be using the information entered on the page to initiate a completely different transaction through a legitimate payment platform.

The victim enters their card number, expiry date and CVV, thinking they are paying the small fine. The scammers can then use those details to attempt a much larger transaction elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That larger transaction may trigger the victim’s bank to send an OTP to their phone. Because the victim has just tried to make a payment, they may assume the OTP is for the ₦5,000 fine.

This is where the scam can become particularly dangerous. If the victim enters the OTP into the fake website, the scammers may capture it and use it to complete the separate transaction they have initiated.

From the bank’s perspective, the transaction may appear to have been properly authorised because the correct card details and OTP were provided. The bank may therefore process the transaction, even though the victim believed they were only confirming a ₦5,000 payment.

This means the amount shown on the fake FRSC website may not reflect the amount the scammers are actually trying to take from the victim’s account.

What FRSC says

FRSC has now confirmed that the messages circulating are fraudulent.

In a statement issued on September 16, 2026, Corps Public Education Officer Osondu Ohaeri said the Corps was aware of unsolicited messages claiming that recipients had new road traffic offences requiring immediate action.

Corps Public Education Officer Osondu

According to the agency, the messages direct unsuspecting motorists to deceptive websites created to impersonate FRSC's digital identity.

FRSC specifically disowned frscgov.top/ng, saying it has no affiliation with the Corps.

The agency warned Nigerians not to click suspicious links, make payments through them or provide banking information, passwords, card details, driver's licence information or vehicle registration details in response to the messages.

FRSC said motorists who receive such messages should preserve the evidence, avoid further engagement with the sender and report the matter through appropriate channels.

The Corps also advised motorists to verify alleged traffic offences directly through its official channels instead of using links contained in unsolicited messages.

Its published contact channels include the national toll-free number 122, while its official website is frsc.gov.ng.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed has directed that motorists be sensitised about the scam and urged Nigerians to follow a simple warning: “STOP. VERIFY. REPORT.”

How Nigerians can avoid falling for the fake traffic fine scam

How Nigerians can avoid falling for the fake traffic fine scam

The first step in avoiding this scam is knowing how to spot a fake portal. The biggest difference is the domain name.

FRSC's official website uses frsc.gov.ng. A website does not become an official government website simply because it contains “FRSC”, “gov” or “ng” somewhere in its address.

The fake websites identified by FIJ used different domain structures, including frsc-gov.sbs and frscgov.eu.cc.ng.

There are other warning signs.

The fake sites tested by FIJ generated supposed offences for random vehicle numbers, offered discounts for immediate payment and redirected users to an unfamiliar payment platform.

FRSC's published payment procedure, on the other hand, provides for payment of prescribed traffic offence fines through recognised channels, including Remita. Its e-ticketing documentation also lists online payment, bank payment and POS terminals at FRSC offices as payment options.

So if a supposed FRSC website immediately asks a motorist to enter card details on an unfamiliar payment page, that should be treated as a major warning sign. Do not provide your card PIN, banking password or other sensitive credentials to an unfamiliar website.

READ NEXT: 7 Android 16 Security Features You Need to Activate Right Now

What to do instead

If you receive a suspicious traffic fine SMS, do not click the link. Instead, manually type frsc.gov.ng into your browser or call the FRSC national toll-free number at 122 to verify your status.