Advertisement

NCC orders telecommunication companies to compensate subscribers for poor network service

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 09:18 - 30 March 2026
NCC orders compensation for poor network
The Nigerian Communications Commission orders telecom operators to compensate subscribers with airtime credits for poor network service and quality failures.
Advertisement

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instructed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to make things right for customers when the network quality in certain areas doesn't meet the expected standards.

Advertisement

This directive was shared in a statement released on Sunday by Nnenna Ukoha, who leads the Public Affairs Department. The statement emphasized the Commission's firm view that customers shouldn't have to bear the entire brunt of service problems if operators aren't meeting the required service delivery benchmarks.

Part of the statement said “Under this directive, erring operators will compensate affected users directly for breaches of Quality of Service (QoS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) shall be required to pay these compensations for instances of poor quality of service recorded within specified time frames.

The compensation will be provided in the form of airtime credits, calculated based on subscribers’ average spending patterns and their presence within Local Government Areas where service failures occur.”

READ ALSO: Nationwide blackout: Federal Government says Nigeria needs $100 billion to solve power crisis

Advertisement

Ukoha explained that this directive stems from the Commission's overall approach to regulation, which prioritizes the consumer right at the heart of Nigeria's telecommunications landscape. They emphasized that today's telecommunications services are fundamental to economic activity, social connections, and gaining access to digital possibilities.

“When service quality is poor, the consequences affect productivity, commercial activities, and even public confidence in our communications system.

While regulatory fines have traditionally served as a deterrent against poor service delivery, the Commission is adopting a more consumer-focused approach that strengthens accountability within the industry," the statement said.

The Commission has designed this measure to complement existing and ongoing efforts to strengthen service quality monitoring and enforce performance standards.

“Further to this directive by the Commission to MNOs on compensation to consumers, the Commission is also mandating Tower Companies that own the critical infrastructure for Quality of Service delivery, such as masts, to invest in infrastructure with measurable outcomes using sums that it has fined these companies, in addition to other financial fines the Commission will deem appropriate.

Advertisement

The Commission will continue to reinforce the obligation of operators to invest consistently in network resilience, capacity expansion, and infrastructure upgrades to meet the growing demand for telecommunications services.

At the same time, it will deploy regulatory tools that promote fairness, transparency, and accountability across the sector, ensuring that every subscriber receives the quality of service they deserve while sustaining a telecommunications industry capable of powering Nigeria’s digital future,” the statement added.

This comes after the NCC began consultations with stakeholders on frameworks for the blockage of fraudulently registered Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) numbers by telecom operators in the country.

The Commission said the move became necessary to unite industry experts, security agencies, financial sector regulators, government agencies, consumers, and concerned citizens in building a safer and more trustworthy digital communications ecosystem.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
NUC bars honorary degree holders from using ‘Dr’ title
News
30.03.2026
NUC bars honorary degree holders from using ‘Dr’ title
Trump threatens massive bombing of Iran if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened soon
News
30.03.2026
Trump threatens massive bombing of Iran if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened soon
South African protesters burn foreign-owned properties over installation of Igbo king
News
30.03.2026
South African protesters burn foreign-owned properties over installation of Igbo king
33 Export Lager Beer relaunches in style as Iyanya performs at the 33 Connect Party in Uyo
Entertainment
30.03.2026
33 Export Lager Beer relaunches in style as Iyanya performs at the 33 Connect Party in Uyo
From the UK to Egypt, Slovenia, and Australia: The radical measures nations are taking as oil prices surge
News
30.03.2026
From the UK to Egypt, Slovenia, and Australia: The radical measures nations are taking as oil prices surge
Global Energy Crisis: Egypt orders shops and restaurants to close by 9PM
News
30.03.2026
Global Energy Crisis: Egypt orders shops and restaurants to close by 9PM