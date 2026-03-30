NCC orders telecommunication companies to compensate subscribers for poor network service

The Nigerian Communications Commission orders telecom operators to compensate subscribers with airtime credits for poor network service and quality failures.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instructed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to make things right for customers when the network quality in certain areas doesn't meet the expected standards.

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This directive was shared in a statement released on Sunday by Nnenna Ukoha, who leads the Public Affairs Department. The statement emphasized the Commission's firm view that customers shouldn't have to bear the entire brunt of service problems if operators aren't meeting the required service delivery benchmarks.

Part of the statement said “Under this directive, erring operators will compensate affected users directly for breaches of Quality of Service (QoS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) shall be required to pay these compensations for instances of poor quality of service recorded within specified time frames.



The compensation will be provided in the form of airtime credits, calculated based on subscribers’ average spending patterns and their presence within Local Government Areas where service failures occur.”

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Ukoha explained that this directive stems from the Commission's overall approach to regulation, which prioritizes the consumer right at the heart of Nigeria's telecommunications landscape. They emphasized that today's telecommunications services are fundamental to economic activity, social connections, and gaining access to digital possibilities.

“When service quality is poor, the consequences affect productivity, commercial activities, and even public confidence in our communications system.

While regulatory fines have traditionally served as a deterrent against poor service delivery, the Commission is adopting a more consumer-focused approach that strengthens accountability within the industry," the statement said.

The Commission has designed this measure to complement existing and ongoing efforts to strengthen service quality monitoring and enforce performance standards.

“Further to this directive by the Commission to MNOs on compensation to consumers, the Commission is also mandating Tower Companies that own the critical infrastructure for Quality of Service delivery, such as masts, to invest in infrastructure with measurable outcomes using sums that it has fined these companies, in addition to other financial fines the Commission will deem appropriate.

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The Commission will continue to reinforce the obligation of operators to invest consistently in network resilience, capacity expansion, and infrastructure upgrades to meet the growing demand for telecommunications services.

At the same time, it will deploy regulatory tools that promote fairness, transparency, and accountability across the sector, ensuring that every subscriber receives the quality of service they deserve while sustaining a telecommunications industry capable of powering Nigeria’s digital future,” the statement added.

NCC directs Telecom Operators to Compensate Subscribers for Poor Network Service. pic.twitter.com/lKIsFht60m — ncc.gov.ng (@NgComCommission) March 29, 2026

This comes after the NCC began consultations with stakeholders on frameworks for the blockage of fraudulently registered Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) numbers by telecom operators in the country.

The Commission said the move became necessary to unite industry experts, security agencies, financial sector regulators, government agencies, consumers, and concerned citizens in building a safer and more trustworthy digital communications ecosystem.

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