Nana Akua Addo's lawyers break silence on domestic dispute, say matter is now with authorities

Nana Akua Addo's lawyers say her domestic dispute is now with authorities and urge media outlets to stop sharing leaked videos involving her family.

Nana Akua Addo's lawyers say the domestic dispute involving the actress is now with the appropriate authorities.

The law firm has asked media outlets to stop sharing leaked videos involving the actress and her children, including one showing a minor.

Nana Akua Addo has not publicly addressed the incident, while her husband has denied assaulting her.

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Lawyers for Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo say the domestic dispute that has dominated social media this week is now with the authorities.

In a notice dated October 6, 2026, and posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the law firm Nkrabeah & Associates described the matter as "sub judice and in the hands of the appropriate authorities." The statement was issued on behalf of Rosemond Akua Adobea, who is popularly known as Nana Akua Addo.

Nana Akua Addo

Writing to media houses, the firm said it had seen several harrowing videos of its client and her children caught up in the dispute. It said the clips were leaked without her knowledge or consent, and asked the media to stop sharing them, especially one that shows a minor.

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The lawyers thanked Ghana Police for responding quickly and said they trust the courts to take a firm stand against domestic violence. The statement did not describe what happened.

Nana Akua Addo has not spoken publicly about the incident. Her lawyers said she will address "all pertinent issues" at the appropriate time, and asked the public to give the family privacy while they deal with a difficult situation.

The statement follows reports that the actress was hospitalised after an alleged assault by her husband. Her childhood friend, media personality Mona Gucci, had posted a message of support to her on Instagram.

Her husband, Harold Norman, appears to have responded. In videos making rounds on social media, her husband denied that he assaulted her and made claims about earlier incidents in the marriage. However, these claims have not been verified, and Nana Akua Addo's lawyers have not publicly responded to them.

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Separate reports also claimed that Norman was taken into police custody after a video showed a man believed to be him being led away in handcuffs. The Ghana Police Service has not independently confirmed this.