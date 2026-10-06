Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo hospitalised after alleged assault, friend breaks silence

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has reportedly been hospitalised after an alleged assault, while friend Mona Gucci posts a message of support.

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has reportedly been hospitalised following an alleged assault.

A video circulating online shows the actress in a blood-stained hospital gown, but details surrounding the footage remain unclear.

Her friend Mona Gucci has publicly offered support without explaining what happened or naming anyone involved.

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Popular Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has reportedly been hospitalised after an alleged assault by her husband, according to reports circulating on social media.

The reports gained traction after a video appeared online showing the actress in a hospital gown stained with blood. In the footage, she appears disoriented. When and where it was recorded has not been publicly confirmed.

Social media users were quick to link the incident to her husband, pointing to earlier reports about the marriage and to a message posted by her friend.

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The message came from media personality Mona Gucci, who has known the actress since childhood. In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote that her love for Nana Akua Addo "has never depended" on her success or reputation, and that the actress was "precious to me before the spotlight."

Mona did not describe what happened or name anyone. She did tell the actress she has "nothing to be ashamed of" and does not "have to put on a brave face." She added that the actress deserves "love that is gentle" and owes neither her nor "the world an explanation."

Nana Akua Addo

The post also acknowledged how much the actress has invested in her career and how frightening the moment may feel. "Your well-being matters far… more to me than how anyone sees you," she wrote. She told her friend she could cry or sit in silence, and that she would listen either way.

Near the end, Mona referred to "he that hurt u" without naming him, telling her friend she would know what her "tight-lipped smile" meant. She urged her to take things one day at a time and told her she did not have to respond to everyone yet. She signed off by telling her friend, "You are deeply loved."

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Nana Akua Addo is one of Ghana's most recognisable fashion figures and is often described in Ghanaian media as a red carpet queen.

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It remains unclear which hospital she was taken to and what her current condition is. The allegation against her husband has not been confirmed by any authority.