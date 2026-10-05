Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri raises alarm after buying fake product, says counterfeit goods are destroying Nigerian lives

Popular Nollywood producer and actress, Ruth Kadiri, has raised concerns over the infiltration of counterfeit products into the Nigerian market, urging the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other relevant authorities to take the fight against fake products more seriously.

Ruth Kadiri recounts how the garlic she bought turned green after she blended it.

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The Nollywood actress urges parents to check expiry dates and NAFDAC numbers before buying products.

Ruth Kadiri calls for stricter inspections and punishment for manufacturers of fake products in Nigeria.

Kadiri shared her concerns in a video message, where she recounted her personal experience with a product she suspected was fake and called on Nigerians to speak up whenever they come across counterfeit goods.

According to the filmmaker, fake products are not only a business problem but also a threat to human lives, as Nigerians unknowingly consume poorly produced or contaminated food, drinks, medicines, cosmetics, and household products.

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"Dear Nigerians, I'm speaking to you today with a heavy heart and deep concern about the circulation of fake products in our country today.

"Every day, people buy food, drinks, medicine, cosmetics, and household products, believing that they are safe. But sadly, they are poorly produced, contaminated, harmful, and, most often, fake."

Kadiri also shared a personal experience involving garlic, saying she was shocked when the product changed colour after she blended it.

"I bought garlic, blended it, went upstairs, and came back to find my garlic had turned green. A whole lot of other people have their own experiences.

"I'm usually afraid of buying already-packed drinks for my kids because I'm scared of what the outcome of that drink might be. Most of those products are created and produced in our country by our people, destroying the lives and health of our people, regardless of what they have to lose, as long as they make money.

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"That is why we all have to come together as a people. If you live in an environment where fake products are created, please speak up."

The actress said the consequences of counterfeit products could be severe, particularly for children, and urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant when buying products for their families.

She specifically advised Nigerians to check expiry dates and NAFDAC registration numbers before purchasing food, medicine and other regulated products.

"To parents, to guardians, please pay attention to expiry dates. Pay attention to NAFDAC numbers. NAFDAC, please pay attention to the lives of Nigerians. Lots and lots of people are sick and are not getting better because the cost of fake products, the cost of fake medicine, is much more than we can ever ask or think.

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"If you deal in fake products, rest assured that you will be caught and you'll be treated like a criminal that you are."

Kadiri also called for stricter monitoring of manufacturing and production companies, insisting that authorities must ensure that people found culpable face swift and appropriate punishment.

She further warned against officials accepting bribes from companies that produce substandard or counterfeit goods, noting that the consequences could eventually affect their own families.

The filmmaker urged Nigerians to collectively reject the culture of silence around counterfeit products and report suspicious activities in their communities.

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