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25 killed in Ondo Air Force crash, Tinubu orders three days of national mourning

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 08:04 - 06 October 2026
Image of the crashed aircraft
President Bola Tinubu has ordered three days of national mourning after a Nigerian Air Force crash in Ondo killed all 25 people on board.
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  • A Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in Ondo State, killing all 25 people on board.

  • President Bola Tinubu has ordered three days of national mourning, with flags to fly at half-mast nationwide.

  • The cause of the crash remains under investigation as the Air Force urges the public to avoid speculation.

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President Bola Tinubu has ordered three days of national mourning after a military plane crash in Ondo State claimed the lives of all 25 people on board.

The aircraft, an ATR-42 with the tail number NAF 931, went down on Monday near a naval base in the Igbokoda area, within Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. It had been on a routine flight from Benin in Edo State to Lagos, carrying 20 passengers and five crew members.

The aircraft, an ATR-42 with the tail number NGR 931
The aircraft, an ATR-42 with the tail number NGR 931

Tinubu's directive, announced through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, requires flags to be flown at half-mast nationwide for the duration of the mourning period, as a gesture of respect for those lost.

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In a message sent to the Air Force following the crash, the President called it a painful moment for the country and its armed forces, pointing to the risks military personnel take on as part of their service. 

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has also extended his condolences
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has also extended his condolences

He has since been briefed on developments and has instructed the Air Force to begin an immediate investigation into what caused the crash, with the goal of preventing a repeat incident. 

Search-and-rescue teams were activated quickly after the crash was reported, a response Tinubu specifically praised, along with the efforts of the Ondo State Government and other first responders at the scene.

READ ALSO: Man who lost two fingers in factory accident uses compensation to buy cocaine, caught at Lagos airport

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The Nigerian Air Force, in a statement signed by Director of Public Relations Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed there were no survivors and that Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, had extended his condolences to the families of those killed, describing the crash as deeply painful for the service.

The Air Force said a full investigation has been ordered and urged the public to avoid speculation while the inquiry is ongoing. A condolence register has also been opened at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja for officials and members of the public wishing to pay their respects.

The names of those who died are as follows:

Crew

  • Squadron Leader MI Aburime (Flight Captain)

  • Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje (Co-pilot)

  • Flight Lieutenant IS Bako (Co-pilot)

  • Warrant Officer Abubakar A (Aircraft Technician)

  • Corporal Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician)

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Passengers

  • Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus

  • Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye

  • Flying Officer IM Adeshina

  • Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F

  • Master Warrant Officer Matini BA

  • Warrant Officer Nuhu FS

  • Flight Sergeant James RB

  • Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI

  • Sergeant Ani AE

  • Sergeant Izibenikien SI

  • Sergeant Alafuka C

  • Sergeant Mbadugha AN

  • Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC

  • Lance Corporal Eledan GE

  • Mrs Ezeh Nneka

  • Godstmine Tarabina

  • Joy Micheal

  • Sunday Micheal

  • Ukeme David

  • Gideon Omotola

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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